Camp Verde cancels two volleyball games for COVID-19

CAMP VERDE — Camp Verde’s Oct. 27 and Oct. 29 volleyball games, and all practices for the week have been canceled because a member of the team has tested positive for COVID-19, Athletic Director Dan Wall confirmed Tuesday.

But the regular season, which is scheduled to end on Nov. 5 at Glendale Prep, will resume. As of now.

“We are currently working on contact tracing, and which members of the program are affected,” Wall said. “We have not made any decisions in regard to the final week of the season as of now.”

Tuesday, Camp Verde High School Principal Mark Showers called the school’s families to report that on Oct. 26, the school was informed “that someone on our campus had tested positive for COVID-19.”

“The affected individual has been isolated and their family members have been notified and directed to quarantine,” Showers said, according to the transcript of the school’s technological all-call home.

“Yavapai County Health Services has been notified and is advising our school administration," Showers also said. "Camp Verde High School will continue to check temperatures, sanitize classrooms, wear masks in the classrooms and social distance when available.”

Showers also said in his call that Camp Verde High School “will update (families) with any additional pertinent information when we receive it. Please monitor yourself and your child for symptoms and please stay home if you are sick.”

