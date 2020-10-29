OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Oct. 30
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Verde cancels two volleyball games for COVID-19
Athletic director says season not yet canceled

Pictured, Camp Verde High School volleyball at home on Oct. 15 against Chino Valley. Camp Verde canceled its Oct. 27 and Oct. 29 volleyball games due to a positive COVID-19 case. VVN/Bill Helm

Pictured, Camp Verde High School volleyball at home on Oct. 15 against Chino Valley. Camp Verde canceled its Oct. 27 and Oct. 29 volleyball games due to a positive COVID-19 case. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | AZShutterbug42
Originally Published: October 29, 2020 10:55 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — Camp Verde’s Oct. 27 and Oct. 29 volleyball games, and all practices for the week have been canceled because a member of the team has tested positive for COVID-19, Athletic Director Dan Wall confirmed Tuesday.

But the regular season, which is scheduled to end on Nov. 5 at Glendale Prep, will resume. As of now.

“We are currently working on contact tracing, and which members of the program are affected,” Wall said. “We have not made any decisions in regard to the final week of the season as of now.”

Tuesday, Camp Verde High School Principal Mark Showers called the school’s families to report that on Oct. 26, the school was informed “that someone on our campus had tested positive for COVID-19.”

“The affected individual has been isolated and their family members have been notified and directed to quarantine,” Showers said, according to the transcript of the school’s technological all-call home.

“Yavapai County Health Services has been notified and is advising our school administration," Showers also said. "Camp Verde High School will continue to check temperatures, sanitize classrooms, wear masks in the classrooms and social distance when available.”

Showers also said in his call that Camp Verde High School “will update (families) with any additional pertinent information when we receive it. Please monitor yourself and your child for symptoms and please stay home if you are sick.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News