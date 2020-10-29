OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Oct. 30
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Colt Grill set to open in Village of Oak Creek soon
Third location adds to Cottonwood, Prescott Valley restaurants

Colt 804 Grill is set to open soon near the corner of State Route 179 and Bell Rock Boulevard, in the space formerly used by the Blue Moon Cafe. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Colt 804 Grill is set to open soon near the corner of State Route 179 and Bell Rock Boulevard, in the space formerly used by the Blue Moon Cafe. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: October 29, 2020 5:50 p.m.

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK - If you’ve enjoyed food from a local restaurant, you might smile upon finding out it’s expanding.

That’s happening with Colt 804 Grill, which has a location set to open soon in the Village of Oak Creek.

This will be the third location for the popular brand, and the second expansion in a short, pandemic-impacted time frame. Known for its original location in Old Town Cottonwood, owner Brenda Clouston opened a Prescott Valley location Feb. 27.

Both of those locations managed to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, buoyed by carry-out orders. In-house dining restrictions made it a tough time to open a new location during a pandemic, but the Colt Grill brand name and favorable reviews have helped keep business going.

Barbecue, burgers and locally made beverages are what the chain hangs it hat on, as a brand.

The Village of Oak Creek location will be where the Blue Moon Café formerly called home. In fact, this past week, the storefront still bears that business’s name.

It’s just south of Ace Hardware on State Route 179, in the same building as Sedona Digs and Absolute Bikes, near the 179 roundabout at Bell Rock Boulevard.

Clouston, as a Village of Oak Creek resident, fought last year to get the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission to recommend a planned area development. After 2.5 hours discussing her plan in a hearing, the Commission eventually recommended approval, by a narrow 5-3 margin.

It was the second time an application for the location had gone before the Commission. The lack of available parking — historically — has been a serious problem, and the Commission wrangled with that aspect of the application.

The Commission received 11 letters of opposition, 14 letters of support, and a signed two-page petition in support. Lack of parking, potential noise and outdoor smoker were serious concerns by many of the surrounding residents and businesses.

After much discussion, the commission advised that they could only support this application if the applicant agreed to reduce the outdoor dining area by 560 feet, removing the plan to have a patio area on the north side of the building. The front patio will remain. There is to be 1,090 square feet of patio.

Non-amplified music, a parking space parking requirement reduced from 61 to 49 spaces and only-onsite consumption of alcohol were part of the Commission’s recommendations.

Clouston told the Villager, for a past story, the Colt concept is to have fresh food made daily, a pleasant atmosphere, and lower prices, because customers serve themselves.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News