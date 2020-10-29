VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK - If you’ve enjoyed food from a local restaurant, you might smile upon finding out it’s expanding.

That’s happening with Colt 804 Grill, which has a location set to open soon in the Village of Oak Creek.

This will be the third location for the popular brand, and the second expansion in a short, pandemic-impacted time frame. Known for its original location in Old Town Cottonwood, owner Brenda Clouston opened a Prescott Valley location Feb. 27.

Both of those locations managed to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, buoyed by carry-out orders. In-house dining restrictions made it a tough time to open a new location during a pandemic, but the Colt Grill brand name and favorable reviews have helped keep business going.

Barbecue, burgers and locally made beverages are what the chain hangs it hat on, as a brand.

The Village of Oak Creek location will be where the Blue Moon Café formerly called home. In fact, this past week, the storefront still bears that business’s name.

It’s just south of Ace Hardware on State Route 179, in the same building as Sedona Digs and Absolute Bikes, near the 179 roundabout at Bell Rock Boulevard.

Clouston, as a Village of Oak Creek resident, fought last year to get the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission to recommend a planned area development. After 2.5 hours discussing her plan in a hearing, the Commission eventually recommended approval, by a narrow 5-3 margin.

It was the second time an application for the location had gone before the Commission. The lack of available parking — historically — has been a serious problem, and the Commission wrangled with that aspect of the application.

The Commission received 11 letters of opposition, 14 letters of support, and a signed two-page petition in support. Lack of parking, potential noise and outdoor smoker were serious concerns by many of the surrounding residents and businesses.

After much discussion, the commission advised that they could only support this application if the applicant agreed to reduce the outdoor dining area by 560 feet, removing the plan to have a patio area on the north side of the building. The front patio will remain. There is to be 1,090 square feet of patio.

Non-amplified music, a parking space parking requirement reduced from 61 to 49 spaces and only-onsite consumption of alcohol were part of the Commission’s recommendations.

Clouston told the Villager, for a past story, the Colt concept is to have fresh food made daily, a pleasant atmosphere, and lower prices, because customers serve themselves.