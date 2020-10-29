Community events and announcements: Oct. 29, 2020

Fuel of Dreams

Join Cottonwood police officers from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. today at Fry’s fuel pumps, 100 State Route 260 in Cottonwood, for the eighth annual Fuel of Dreams.

Officers will help pump gas and clean windshields to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics in Arizona.

Spring chickens gathering

From 10 a.m. until noon, come to Camp Verde Community Library the first Wednesday of every month for historical storytelling led by Jane Goddard.



Relive the past, and share your stories over coffee and donuts in the Founders Room, located upstairs by the fireplace. This gathering is for those who have a history in the Verde Valley, or want to learn more about the old way of life.

We’re not old timers, we’re spring chickens.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, call 928-554-8391.

Order your Thanksgiving dinner from Yavapai College culinary program by Nov. 13

CLARKDALE -- Students of Yavapai College’s Culinary Arts Program, under expert, guided instruction from accomplished chefs, will prepare a classic Thanksgiving dinner for anyone who places their orders before 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

For more information, including cost of meals, and to place an order, visit yc.edu/thanksgiving.

Dinner options include a 12-15 pound slow-roasted or hickory and apple-smoked turkey dinner with side dishes, and a pumpkin pie and brown butter apple tart for dessert.

Customers may also choose to order a turkey and/or desserts individually, without side dishes.

To complete the meal, Yavapai College’s award-winning Southwest Wine Center has selected two vintages to accentuate the holiday feast: a Viognier and a Tempranillo. The wines have been crafted by students enrolled in the college’s winemaking program.

Two dates and locations are available to pick up orders: from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23 at the Verde Valley Campus, 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale; and from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 at the Sedona Center, 4215 Arts Village Drive.

Anyone who has placed an order will receive a reminder email approximately two days before the pickup date with the telephone number to call to alert college staff that you have arrived to collect your order.

Please do not leave your car — just call the number and your order will be brought to you.

A copy of your receipt and a valid ID are required for pickup.

For questions, email ycculinary@yc.edu.



Toys for Tots collecting new, unwrapped toys for needy children

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys each October, November and December, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community.

Toys for Tots & the Verde Valley Marine Corp League ask that you drop toys off at Toys for Tots boxes located throughout the Verde Valley. Visit cottonwood-az.toysfortots.org for a list of Verde Valley locations. The toys will be collected on Dec. 4.

The Toys for Tots Program believes that every child deserves a little Christmas, and we are asking you to help us send the needy children of our community a message of hope this Christmas through the gift of a new toy.

Inspirational Drive to be closed to through traffic

On Nov, 4, APS will replace two poles in Sedona, at 165 Inspirational Drive and 130 Inspirational Drive in which Inspirational Drive will be open to local traffic but closed to through traffic with a detour in place between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, contact APS representative Jonathan Meyer at (928) 646-8489 or jonathan.meyer@aps.com and reference Job #WA333965.

Note: this work was originally scheduled for Oct. 26, 2020 but was rescheduled to Nov. 4. 2020.

Catholic Charities Community Outreach comes to Camp Verde Library

Join Catholic Charities Community Outreach in the Camp Verde Community Library’ Key Lime Room between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 to learn about veterans services, housing issues, mental health services, and other available community resources.



The library has provided room accommodations for social distancing and sanitization.



This program will continue the first Tuesday of every month at the same time and location.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, call 928-554-8380.

Verde Valley Military Service Park hosts Veterans Day event

At noon, Wednesday, Nov. 11, color guard from local military organizations will replace the Army, Navy, Marine, Air Force, Coast Guard, MIA-POW and State of Arizona flags presently flying over the Verde Valley Military Service Park.

The U.S. Flag will then be lowered, folded, and retired. At 1 p.m., the Camp Verde Cavalry will present the new United States flag, to be raised and flown until Memorial Day, 2021.

The public is invited to witness the ceremony as we honor America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

The Verde Valley Military Service Park is located at 100 Brian Mickelsen Parkway, Cottonwood, adjacent to Garrison Park and just northwest of the Cottonwood Public Library.

Monuments to the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard are inscribed with more than 400 names recognizing those citizens of the Verde Valley area who have honorably served in the United States Military.

Additional park features include sections dedicated to the USO” and Rosie the Riveter, bronze sculptures and a rose garden.

The public is welcome and asked to please adhere to CDC guidelines regarding social distancing guidelines and wear a mask if possible.

Please bring your own seating, water will be available. Anyone who may be sick is asked to please stay home and Verde Valley Military Service Park us on Facebook, where event photos will be posted.

Independent seeks readers’ military service stories, photos

VERDE VALLEY — The Verde Independent wants to share with readers the stories of local residents’ service in the U.S. military in a special section.

The section will be published in November in observance of Veterans Day.

Men and women who served in the U.S. armed forces may submit the history of their service, as well as photos, to bhelm@verdenews.com by Friday, Oct. 30.

Veterans may also bring their information to the Verde Independent, 116 S. Main St., Cottonwood. If plan to drop off submissions at our office, please call when you arrive. Offices are closed to the public due to COVID-19 safety measures.

All veterans who live in Yavapai County are welcome to participate in this salute to Veterans edition.

Submissions must include the veteran’s full name, city or town of residence, dates of service in the U.S. military, branch of service, military rank, medals and commendations, and contact information for editorial purposes only should there be questions.

For more information, call 928-634-2241 ext. 6102.

Camp Verde announces plans for Halloween Trunk or Treat festival

Camp Verde’s annual Main Street Trunk or Treat Halloween Festival is from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

Main Street will be closed down from ACE Hardware to the Camp Verde Feed Store to allow for a safe environment for families to enjoy the activities, Parks and Recreation Manager Mike Marshall said.

“This event is intended for our local Camp Verde community,” Marshall said. “We will be doing a few things differently to make this event as safe as possible for the community, staff, volunteers, and the individuals handing out candy.”

Anyone giving out candy will be required to wear masks and gloves while handing out candy, and check-in the day of the event to get their candy and assigned location on the street.

Trick or Treaters will be asked to follow a counter-clockwise direction down Main Street, which just means follow the directional arrows and the crowd.

Parks and Recreation asks that everyone observes social distancing, and that anyone feeling sick should stay at home.

Any individual, organization or business that wants to participate is encouraged to contact Camp Verde Parks and Recreation 928-554-0820 ext. 3 or parks@campverde.az.

Nov. 8 Chili Cook-off benefits Cottonwood Library children’s programs

Plan now to attend the ninth annual Chili Cook-off from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 at Burning Tree Cellars, 1040 N. Main St., Cottonwood.

Get your recipe ready and enjoy a little friendly competition. Proceeds support Cottonwood Public Library’s Children’s Programs.

Cost is $10 to enter your chili, $5 to taste and judge.

If you can’t attend it but you’d like to donate, send your donation to Burning Tree Cellars, 1040 N. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. Please mark your donation in the memo “Bookmarks Program.”

Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you.

J&B on the Rocks at Camp Verde Community Library

Visit the Camp Verde Community Library at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 in the Fireside Room for a free concert by local band J&B on the Rocks.

Bob Grogan started J&B on the Rocks close to 20 years ago. Many singers and musicians have performed with the group the past 20 years, including Nancy Clark and Al Raitano.

The current band members feature Grogan on keyboard and vocals, Doug Hersey on tenor sax, and Dr. JC Alvarez on lead vocals. Hersey was a gunner on a B17 Bomber in World War II, and at age 94, his rich-sounding tenor will amaze you!

JC Alvarez, who has a doctorate in education from Princeton.

Grogan is a former homicide detective for the Los Angeles Police Department.

J&B on the Rocks primarily performs Latin music, also a few songs from the Big Band era, as well as jazz, pop and country.

Special precautions have been taken to ensure everyone's health and safety, including extensive cleaning and sanitizing, and arranging the seating to allow for social distancing. Also, as a reminder, masks are required in the library.



Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 N. Black Bridge Road.

For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8391.

Halloween Blue Moon Full Moon

Come to the Muse Gallery from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 for Halloween Blue Moon Full Moon.

Classes, costumes and cocktails. Ghoulish learning and creating delights. The Muse by day and Studio B by night.

The Muse Art Gallery is at 735 N. Main St., Cottonwood.

From 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., enjoy a variety of Dia De Los Muertos and Halloween classes and events at The Muse, including flower crown making, melted glass sugar skulls, painting and pop up art.

Tickets for classes can be purchased on their event pages, and if remaining spaces exist day of - can be purchased day of. Because of social spacing and safety - class numbers are limited.

Visit the-muse-gallery.com/events-1/halloween-blue-moon-full-moon for more information.

Thank you for your understanding, and if regulations still require at the time - please wear a mask.

Continue into the evening spirit with costumes and cocktails at Studio B (inside and out, in front and out back). This is a free event.

Lunch Wednesday at Camp Verde American Legion

From noon until 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Post 93 Camp Verde American Legion Auxiliary serves lunch at the legion, 286 S. 3rd St.

Lunch is open to the public. Cost is $6 and includes lunch and dessert, as well as a soda or water.

Menu changes each week, so call the post at 928-567-6154 to find out what is going to be served.

Cottonwood's 66th annual Christmas Parade

Cottonwood's 66th annual Christmas Parade is scheduled Saturday, Dec. 5. This year’s theme is “Arizona Dreamin,” so put on your creative hats of all things Arizona that you dream of and come be a part of this truly hometown tradition. There will be floats, dancers, horses and much, much more. Prizes are awarded for Best Parade Theme, Best Commercial Float, Best Community Spirit and Best Marching/Walking Groups.

Registration is going on now. The early registration discount will disappear on Nov. 1, so do not delay. Non-Profit applicants are $10 and Commercial applicants are $25 until the end of October. After that Non-profits will be $20 and Commercial will be $40. This is a fun and effective way to get your organization or business recognized as a part of our great community.

You may pick up an application at the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce offices, 849 Cove Parkway, Cottonwood, or go online to www.CottonwoodChamberAZ.org where you may register and pay. Registering online is faster and that is important because your position in the line-up is dependent on the order of registration.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Starting from the parking lot at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, it will travel east on Cherry Street, turn left on Main Street and continue north all the way into Old Town Cottonwood. Bundle up, bring your chairs, and experience a true home town Christmas Parade. There are floats, fancy cars including one covered with toys, mountain men in authentic dress, dogs, horses, pigs, lambs, dancers, old tractors, fire trucks and much, much more!

Please contact the Chamber at info@cottonwoodchamberaz.org or call the Chamber of Commerce offices at 928-634-7593.

Clarkdale board and commission vacancies

Clarkdale residents are invited to make a difference in their community and help guide the future of the town by volunteering and applying for board and commission vacancies.

There are two positions on the Design Review Board and one on the Municipal Property Corporation.

The only qualification for applicants is that they must reside within town limits.

Boards and commissions usually meet once per month, but can meet more or less often depending on town business. A description of boards and commissions is posted on the website clarkdale.az.gov.

Applications may be downloaded from the website as well, and are also available at the Administration Building, 39 N. Ninth St., Clarkdale.

Return completed applications to MaryEllen.dunn@clarkdale.az.gov. Call 928-639-2453 with questions.

Windmill Park Farmers Market open through December

The Windmill Park Farmers Market in Cornville is open through December.

Located at 9550 Cornville Road, come to the market to shop for fresh local organic foods along the creek, under the trees, in the cool grass of a beautiful park.

Windmill Park Farmers Market is held Mondays from 2 p.m. until dusk.

Eight-week YC classes available

Yavapai College will offer a variety of eight-week classes to help students catch up, get ahead or even launch a new life direction.

The nearly 100 classes will offer something for the lifelong learner.

A list of eight-week classes is at yc.edu/v6/marketing/pages/eight-week-classes.html.

Wanted: Hi-Lo Yearbooks

Did you or someone in your family attend Mingus Union High School in Jerome?

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum is seeking copies of the Hi-Lo yearbooks dated 1959 to 1972.

“Though the school was located in Jerome, sports were practiced and played in Clarkdale,” said Michael Lindner, CHSM president. “That makes them relevant to Clarkdale.”

CHSM would like to borrow any of the issues not currently in the collection. The property will not be harmed in any way. It will be returned to the owner after it is scanned.

To help, call 928-649-1198 or email info@clarkdalemuseum.org.

Visitors can peruse copies of the Clarkdale High School Alchemist (1920-1950) and the Hilltopper (1952-1957) by visiting the CHSM website at clarkdalemuseum.org.

Yappy Hour returns

The City of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department has brought back Yappy Hour on Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on the multi-use field in Posse Grounds Park.

This is the opportunity for your four-legged friend to run and socialize with other dogs. Per city code and park rules, dogs are not allowed on the athletic fields and are required to be on a leash, but during Yappy Hour, participants get to bend those rules.

If there is a high volume of violators using the fields during non-program hours, or participants are not following COVID-19 protocols, this program will be discontinued.

For more information and to review the rules in full detail, visit sedonaaz.gov/parks.

Clarkdale plans Halloween events but cancels 2020 Safe Trick or Treating

The Town of Clarkdale typically hosts the Safe Trick or Treating event on Halloween each year with more than 1,500 trick-or-treaters and their families visiting the streets of upper Clarkdale.

Due to COVID-19 and public health and safety concerns for the children and their families, the Town will not hold its annual Halloween event as usual this year. To keep the Halloween spirit alive, Clarkdale will instead do the following:

-Decorate Town Park gazebo: Town staff, along with the help of volunteers, will decorate the Town Park and gazebo with festive Halloween decorations, thanks to sponsor State Farm Agent Jennifer Griffin.

-Best Halloween House Decorating Competition: Clarkdale residents will compete for the best decorated home. Entries will be posted online for the public to vote for a People’s Choice winner and judges will choose the First-Place winner.

-Virtual Children’s Costume Contest: Clarkdale’s traditional costume contest takes on a new look this year. Verde Valley children will compete for the best costume in their age group. Entries will be accepted online through the Town’s Facebook page.

If you would like to contribute to Halloween 2020 or sponsor the Halloween House Competition or the Children’s Costume Contest, here is how you can donate:

-Drop off at the Town Administration Building at 39 N. 9th St., Clarkdale

-Mail to: Town of Clarkdale, Attn: Parks & Recreation, P.O. Box 308, Clarkdale, AZ 86324

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 928-639-2460 or by email: parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov.

Art classes offered at Muse Gallery in Old Town

Just for the fun of it. Art classes available at the Muse Gallery in Old Town Cottonwood are now available through virtual or in-person classes.

Try wine glass painting, mandalas, or alcohol ink.

Visit the-muse-gallery.com/events or on Facebook: @OTCMuseGallery.

Also Saturdays at 3 p.m. on Facebook Live, each week, see a new artist in house or in their studio, talking about their art and techniques.

Montezuma Well needs volunteers

The National Park Service is looking for several dedicated local volunteers to help with visitor programming at Montezuma Well National Monument, 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, off Forest Service Road 618. If you have ever wanted to share your appreciation for Montezuma Well with visitors from near and far, this is your chance.

National Park Service will offer training opportunities in August with plans to reopen Montezuma Well in September.

Staff, volunteers and visitors are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain six feet of social distancing at all times. The monument’s Outlet and Swallet trails will remain closed and one-way traffic will be encouraged to facilitate social distancing.

National Park Service is looking for dedicated, local community members to contribute on a regular schedule. The position may include long periods of time standing, sitting, or walking the trail. You may be positioned inside or outside for extended periods of time. You may be asked to lift items weighing as much as 40 pounds.

National Park Service asks for a minimum four-hour weekly commitment. Positions are available from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. or from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can apply online at nps.gov/moca/getinvolved/volunteer.htm or request an application by emailing krystina_isaac@nps.gov.

You can also pick up a paper application at Montezuma Castle National Monument or at the Camp Verde headquarters, 527 S. Main St. Ask for Whitney.

For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, or visit nps.gov/moca.

Yavapai County offers back-to-school checkup days

Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Community Health Center of Yavapai will offer back-to-school checkup days at 51 Brian Mickelson Parkway, Cottonwood.

Appointment times are limited. Call now for your child’s appointment, 928-639-8132.

Food boxes available at Manzanita for Verde Valley seniors

Qualifying Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and older) can receive monthly food boxes through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program offered through Manzanita Outreach.

Also known as the Senior Food Box, this program assists seniors with supplemental nutrition and helps them stretch their food dollars. The box contains canned items (fruit, vegetables, meat or fish), bottled juice, shelf-stable milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter, and cereal.

The retail value of each package is approximately $50.

Registered seniors pick up their monthly box at a Manzanita Outreach drive-thru Food Share event in Cottonwood. Homebound seniors may qualify for home delivery.

For information about the program, contact Donna at 623-694-4796.

Masks required on Cottonwood Area Transit Green Line

Cottonwood Area Transit has resumed service on the Green Line route. The route starts at 6:45 a.m. from the Cottonwood Public Library.

To download the Green Line route and schedule visit the City of Cottonwood’s website, cottonwoodaz.gov.

For the safety and protection of our drivers and other riders, there is a limit of 10 riders on all buses, and riders are required to wear face coverings on CAT and Verde Lynx buses.

Changes and updates will be posted to the CAT and the city’s main Facebook pages. Contact the city with questions or comments at 928-634-2287 or cat@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Since July 19, the city has required face coverings on all CAT and Verde Lynx buses.

Back-to-school immunizations

To protect children against serious vaccine preventable diseases, Arizona school immunization law requires them to receive immunizations before entry to child care and school.

Yavapai County Community Health Services will provide back-to-school vaccinations for all students who require immunizations for the upcoming school year.

Parents will need to bring their children's shot records and check with their doctor to make sure the records are up to date. To learn more about immunization requirements in Arizona, visit education.azgovernor.gov/edu/arizona-school-immunization-requirements

Unlike previous years, YCCHS will not be able to provide walk-up services because of efforts to maintain proper social distancing in waiting rooms. But appointments can be scheduled.

It is recommended that families make appointments early as appointment times have been extended to mitigate the number of patients in waiting rooms at any given time.

For uninsured children, there is an administration fee of $20 per child receiving vaccines. Administration fees can be waived under certain circumstances. Please call 928-771-3122 for the Prescott area and 928-639-8130 for the Verde Valley area to schedule an appointment or for more information.

YCCHS will bill for insurance. Parental consent is required to administer the shots to children under the age of 18.

Donate blood during COVID-19 pandemic

Giving blood has always meant saving lives. In these times, though, when life seems uncertain, giving is more important than ever. That’s because people who need blood – for example, cancer patients, accident survivors and those with certain types of anemia – haven’t stopped needing it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, someone needs blood every two seconds. The state of Arizona needs 600 donations per day to match that need.

For more information about donating blood, please contact Kim Angelo at 928-214-3970 or Vitalant at 877-258-4825.

Medication drop box at Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Camp Verde campus

In a joint effort with MATFORCE and the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Camp Verde Campus has installed a medication drop box for the community to dispose of expired or unneeded prescription medications.

The drop box is available to the public from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1298 Finnie Flat Road, Camp Verde.