Food Pantry at Village Nazarene Church needs restocked

We are grateful to our amazing neighbors for recognizing this isn’t a Nazarene project, it’s a service OF our community FOR our community.

You have all been faithful to restock the shelves whenever we ask. We’re asking again.

The effects of Coronavirus have been much more far-reaching than just physical sickness. There are folks in our small Village who have been out of work for months, with no quick end in sight. Many need food, and don’t qualify for government assistance. Some who do qualify don’t get enough to last the month.

Please consider buying extra food next time you’re at the store and dropping it off at VocNaz. The items we receive a LOT of would be: peanut butter, rice, beans, pasta and sauce, canned veggies and fruit. Those are all definitely needed right now!

We encourage you to also provide things you might buy for yourself…things people on a limited budget don’t often get. Here are some ideas (but you don’t need to limit it to these items): canned meats (tuna/fish/chicken/pork), stew, chili, hamburger helper, boxed rice dishes, cup-o-soup, ramen soup, cereal, breakfast bars, granola bars, non-perishable dairy products, crackers, nuts, cooking oil, baking soda/powder, dried herbs/spices, condiments, pancake and muffin mixes that only require water, meal kits that don’t require additional ingredients, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, sports drinks, juice, V-8, water.

At this time, we are unable to accept perishables (dairy, produce, refrigerated items, etc.).

Items can be dropped at Village of Oak Creek Church of the Nazarene, 55 Rojo Drive, Sedona, AZ, 86351. Or you can contact Pastor Jim to arrange for pick up of your donation at 702-810-4048 or pastorjim@vocnaz.org.

Thank you for how well you always respond to the needs of your neighbors. I am continually blessed by your generosity and spirit of community!