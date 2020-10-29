Lost or found a pet in VOC? Verde Valley Humane Society can help
At Verde Valley Humane Society, we know the pain of losing a beloved companion and we understand the frustration of trying to locate a found pet’s owner.
According to Home Again, 1 in 3 pets will become lost sometime during their lifetime, and without ID 90% of those pets will never be reunited with their owners. We want you to know we’re here for you.
Whether you’re trying to find your lost pet – or to reunite a pet you found – the first step should always be to notify the designated shelter or humane society for your area. For the Village of Oak Creek, and all unincorporated areas of northern Yavapai County outside the Sedona city limits, Verde Valley Humane Society is designated to fulfill that role.
That means when someone finds a lost pet in your area, there is a good chance it will end up with us. If a lost pet is picked up by a Yavapai County Sheriff’s officer or other law enforcement in VOC, that pet will be brought to us for safe-keeping.
If you’ve lost or found a pet, your first step should be to call us at 928-673-PETS.
According to the Humane Society of the United States, many more lost pets could be reunited with owners given the right tools and support. That’s why it’s important that your pet wear a collar and tags at all times. But collars can fall off, so that’s why we offer low-cost microchipping.
A microchip is a device the size of a grain of rice that is implanted under your pet’s skin. It is detectable with a microchip scanner used by shelters, veterinarians, and rescue groups and is registered with your contact information, making reuniting a lost microchipped pet quick and easy. At Verde Valley Humane Society, microchips are only $15 and no appointment is needed - just call ahead to be sure we have a technician available.
Remember, we’re here to help the people and pets of the Village of Oak Creek, 7 days a week, at 1520 W. Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood. You can reach us by phone at 928-634-PETS or by email at frontdesk@verdevalleyhumanesociety.org, or visit us 24/7 online at www.verdevalleyhumanesociety.org. Don’t forget to sign up for our email list while you’re there, and be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
