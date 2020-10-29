Phillip and Camille Cox host perfect paella fundraiser

Benefiting the Sedona Village Learning Center, Phillip and Camille Cox recently hosted a fundraiser for friends of the Sedona Village Partnership. Billed as a “Country Elegant Paella Party," it was a “reboot” fundraiser begun at the start of the COVID business shutdowns.

Always meant to be a fundraiser featuring the mastery of Chef John Romagli, it warped into a Spanish-themed event featuring Paella, a saffron seasoned rice dish combined with vegetables and meats.

Wine specialist Kate LeNormand, having traveled extensively in Spain, suggested Paella as the focus of the meal. Paella’s origin began in the eastern Mediterranean seaport region of Spain called Valencian. Kate told us she helped Master Chef John create and test the menu, including the wine pairings. At the party, Chef John amazed us all by grilling a vast amount of meat. Once ready, octopi were sent to become part of the appetizer plates. Chorizo, shellfish and chicken went into huge woks, brimming with vegetables and rice, where John finished preparing more than 50 servings of Paella. Vegetarian options were available.

The day and garden were perfect. COVID safety protocols were adhered to as guests were seated and serenaded by the Spanish flamenco guitar of Eric Miller.

Beverage choices provided by wine specialists, Kate LeNormand and Steve Bailey were offered. A plate of dried fruits and nuts for nibbling sat at each place.



A staff of family members plus caterer Patty Hodel and her capable son, Sean Kelly, set up, served, and cleaned up.

According to the Sustainability Alliance, this event qualified for a ZERO waste event

The menu was as follows:

Appetizer: Spanish Tortilla (stacked sliced Yukon Gold potatoes , eggs and cream) accompanied by grilled octopus, arugula, red onion and sauced in a roasted lemon dressing.

Pairings: Perelada Brut Reserve Cava – a sparkling wine made from Spanish white grapes in the traditional methode champanoise (aged in the bottle under pressure for 1-3 years) or Ontañon Tempranillo Blanco, a “still” white wine made from a rare mutation of the Tempranillo grape.

Paella: Shrimp, mussels, clams, chicken, chorizo, saffron, vegetables and rice

Veggie Paella: Roasted veggies and rice

Pairing: GR -174, a medium bodied red blend primarily Grenache, Cabernet and Merlot

Dessert: Flan by Betty Loos. (See accompanying recipe)

Many thanks for the Coxes, the board of Sedona Village Partners, and the representatives of the Sedona Village Learning Center for their dedication to making good things happen.

Thanks to Chef John, Betty Loos, Pattie Hodel and the wine specialists who, by the way are available for consultation, education and private wine events.

Master Chef John Romagli of Rotten Johnny’s 7000 SR 179, Suite B110 Phone: 928.641.6586

Wine Specialist: Kate LeNormand, DWS, CWE, CS katelenormand@actionwine.com 602 380 9226

Wine Specialist: Steve Bailey CS, CSW, IWS, WSET mayorw@hotmail.com 602 367 7632

Caterer: Pattie Hodel sagewinds@gmail.com

To Your Health and Happiness,

Jeff and Suzie at The Dunnery

Betty’s Flan

Ingredients

1 1/4 cup granulated sugar

5 eggs

1 can evaporated milk (12 ounces)

1 can sweetened condensed milk (14 ounces)

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

On cook top, put 1 1/4 cup sugar in Pyrex or Corning dish. Cook on low heat until sugar liquifies and turns brown. Immediately pour into glass pie dish or cake pan. Turn dish or pan until the liquified sugar covers the bottom. The liquified sugar will harden quickly.

Put 5 eggs in a blender (or if you prefer a mixing bowl). Beat eggs on low. Add evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk and vanilla. Continue mixing on low until all is blended. Pour mixture in the pie dish on top of hardened sugar.

Put the mixture in pan of hot water. Cover with foil. Put in 350-degree oven. After 45 minutes remove foil. Continue baking another 15-20 minutes. Check for doneness by inserting toothpick in center of pie. If toothpick is clean the pie is done.

Carefully take out of bath of hot water. Let cool. Can be stored overnight in refrigerator.

To serve, loosen pie from edge of pan with a knife. Invert on serving plate.

Enjoy.