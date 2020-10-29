Police: Two men arrested with more than $200K in fentanyl, meth

COTTONWOOD – Two men were arrested earlier this month during a traffic stop that the Cottonwood Police Department says involved the seizure of drugs worth more than $200,000 in street value.

Jose Isabel German-Barraza, 33, of Mexico, and Juan Dedios Cuadras-Cuadras, 29, of Phoenix, were arrested Oct. 7.

Police released information on the arrests Oct. 29.

Both were booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for several drug-related felonies. They were still in jail as of Oct. 29.

Officers from the Cottonwood and Williams departments were working highway interdiction on I-17 at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 7. They stopped a black 2010 Honda four-door sedan for criminal speed — 90 mph in a 75 mph zone — northbound at about milepost 272, near State Route 169, according to the news release.

The driver presented a Mexico driver’s license that identified him as German-Barraza. He was asked to step out of the vehicle but fled on foot shortly after he stepped out, as did the passenger.

Both were apprehended a short time later, police said.

The news release said that during a search of the vehicle, the officers located about 30 pounds of methamphetamine, thousands of fentanyl pills and more than $3,600 in cash.

Even though all of the drugs were located inside of the vehicle, both men denied knowledge of the drugs, police said.

Police said the drugs have a street value between $200,000 and $300,000.

Both German-Barraza and Cuadras-Cuadras are in jail on $65,000 paper bonds.