Fri, Oct. 30
SR 89A sewer spill does not enter Oak Creek

A map of State Route 89A where a sewer spill occurred near the Arroyo Pinon Drive intersection. Courtesy photo

Originally Published: October 29, 2020 8:47 a.m.

SEDONA — Between 8:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, a sewer spill of approximately 500 to 700 gallons occurred along State Route 89A near the Arroyo Pinon Drive intersection.

According to an Oct. 28 news release from the City of Sedona, the spill was due to tree roots creating a block in the sewer line and is not associated with the SR 179 Sewer Main Replacement Project.

Because of the size of the spill, quick response and fact that this spill is miles from Oak Creek, no effluent went into the creek, any tributaries or sensitive areas,” the news release stated.

The City of Sedona explained in the news release that untreated liquid effluent was reported to be coming out of a manhole in front of 3250 SR 89A and flowed across the highway and into a storm drain on Arroyo Pinon Drive where it was contained.

“The city disinfected with chlorine all areas where the effluent touched including the roadway and storm drain, and cleared the blockage in the sewer line,” the news release stated.

Roxanne Holland, director of wastewater for the City of Sedona, explained that tree roots can infiltrate the sewer system and grow rapidly because the sewer is an abundant source of water and nutrients for vegetation.

“We inspect our sewer lines on a regular basis to look for signs of roots or other debris that can cause a backup,” Holland stated. “This instance appears to be one where the roots grew so rapidly between inspections that a complete line blockage occurred.”

