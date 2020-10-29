Village People: Mary Davis brings variety of life experience to volunteer work

Born and raised in the Sacramento Valley, Mary Davis, and her three siblings were in foster care from very young ages, until turning 18.

Mary says she was blessed to be in only one home, and with all three siblings, until eighth grade (and it was a great home).

She then was “rehomed” to Alameda (the Bay area) where she stayed through high school. Mary’s personal experiences in foster homes were good and she remains close to members of one of her foster families. But she is aware of the horror stories and the great need for advocates.

Mary volunteers with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate FOR CHILDREN). Their Website says “CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to watch over and advocate for abused and neglected children, to make sure they don’t get lost in the overburdened legal and social service system or languish in inappropriate group or foster homes.” You can find more about CASA at https://www.azcourts.gov/casaofyavapaicounty.

Life was pretty normal for Mary. She ran track in jr high, got a job in high school (as a steno copyist for the Air Force), and went off to San Diego City College for a year. Returning to Alameda, she worked various jobs, took a few college classes, finally accepting a position managing a medical office (where she remained for 10 years).

Mary speaks of how she got together with her husband of “many” years. She and Greg weren’t friends in high school but she “knew who that long-haired hippie guy was.” Forward a few years and they met at a New Year’s Eve party. Mary informed her friend, “I’m going to marry that guy.” A few years later she and her friend wanted to take self-defense lessons. When looking at a potential martial art studio for classes (Greg was the owner) she told her friend, “Oh, that’s where that cute guy works. So, she took classes, they dated and then got married. In ’91 they moved to the Village of Oak Creek.

They have adult children, Stuart and Susan. Mary was a devoted “school mom.” She volunteered for whatever needed done: Girl Scout Leader, member and treasurer of PTA and Booster Club, Team Mom providing snacks and other needs to her kids’ sports teams, running the Snack Shack during events, etc. In fact, she was so helpful that one year the high-school baseball team voted her “Most Helpful Mother,” and her son wasn’t even on the team!

Since moving to VOC, Mary has filled various office roles, including spending 10 years working for Jake Webber. Greg’s job recently took them to Sierra Vista for three years. They were happy to be able to return to the VOC as soon as possible.

Mary is 3 years out from breast cancer, eagerly looking forward to the five-year official clean bill of health. She remains positive and upbeat about that and all of life.

“I’ve never felt anyone would ever really go out of their way to hurt me," she said. "They may do so unintentionally, but not on purpose.”

Jim Cunningham, Jr. is a pastor, husband, father, lover of people, friend, neighbor, counselor, teacher, book collector, and jack-of-all-trades. Meet him here each month to become acquainted with yet another Village resident.