Cornville’s Oak Creek School reports two positive COVID-19 tests
CORNVILLE — Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent Steve King has confirmed two students at Cornville’s Oak Creek School have tested positive for COVID-19.
Wednesday, the K-8 school district sent out a letter to families stating the two students who tested positive have been isolated.
“Their immediate family/household members and all identified close contacts have been directed to quarantine, monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, and work with their healthcare providers to get tested as directed by Yavapai County Community Health Services,” the letter stated. “There is nothing more important to us than keeping our children and staff in school safely. We are being vigilant in our schools with safety protocols including mask-wearing, physical distancing, surface cleaning, and hand washing.”
“I urge you in the strongest possible way to do the same and to do your part in keeping our children in school by practicing recommended prevention strategies at home and especially when out in our community,” the letter stated. “These sacrifices, however small, must be measured against the safety and education of the children in our community.”
King also said in the letter that for the district’s schools to avoid being shut down, “we must all do our part to prevent the spread.”
“This means all of us must do our part, no matter how inconvenient some of these measures may seem; they are critical to keeping our children in school where they belong,” the letter stated.
-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Sedona man, 14-year-old boy injured in Camp Verde shooting
- Cottonwood City Council passes recreational marijuana ordinance
- Homeless Coalition director charged with fraud, theft
- Cottonwood’s newest restaurant will have drive-thru
- Man arrested for nude sunbathing on city street
- COVID-19 in Arizona: Almost 1,000 new cases reported Friday
- Verde schools report few COVID-19 cases
- Yavapai Apache teen, Sedona man arrested in Camp Verde shooting
- On masks, Biden calls out Ducey, who responds
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Sedona man, 14-year-old boy injured in Camp Verde shooting
- Hiker killed after apparent fall near Sedona
- Stolen campaign signs found in Sedona
- Cottonwood City Council passes recreational marijuana ordinance
- Cottonwood’s newest restaurant will have drive-thru
- Man arrested for nude sunbathing on city street
- September COVID data shows reversing trend for Arizona
- Pot a nuisance in Jerome; retail stores not wanted
- Juvenile's life sentence upheld by Appeals Court
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: