Cornville’s Oak Creek School reports two positive COVID-19 tests

CORNVILLE — Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent Steve King has confirmed two students at Cornville’s Oak Creek School have tested positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday, the K-8 school district sent out a letter to families stating the two students who tested positive have been isolated.

“Their immediate family/household members and all identified close contacts have been directed to quarantine, monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, and work with their healthcare providers to get tested as directed by Yavapai County Community Health Services,” the letter stated. “There is nothing more important to us than keeping our children and staff in school safely. We are being vigilant in our schools with safety protocols including mask-wearing, physical distancing, surface cleaning, and hand washing.”

“I urge you in the strongest possible way to do the same and to do your part in keeping our children in school by practicing recommended prevention strategies at home and especially when out in our community,” the letter stated. “These sacrifices, however small, must be measured against the safety and education of the children in our community.”

King also said in the letter that for the district’s schools to avoid being shut down, “we must all do our part to prevent the spread.”

“This means all of us must do our part, no matter how inconvenient some of these measures may seem; they are critical to keeping our children in school where they belong,” the letter stated.

