Obituary: Bertha G. Cook, 1929-2020

Bertha G. Cook has passed away after living in Cornville, Arizona for many years and enjoying the beautiful desert.





She leaves behind a daughter, son, three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She had a full life and many adventures. Bertha will be missed.





A memorial service is planned for summer 2021. Memories or stories about Bertha and photos can be sent to jana9876789@gmail.com



Information provided by survivors.