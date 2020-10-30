Obituary: Bertha G. Cook, 1929-2020
Originally Published: October 30, 2020 12:36 p.m.
Bertha G. Cook has passed away after living in Cornville, Arizona for many years and enjoying the beautiful desert.
She leaves behind a daughter, son, three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She had a full life and many adventures. Bertha will be missed.
A memorial service is planned for summer 2021. Memories or stories about Bertha and photos can be sent to jana9876789@gmail.com
Information provided by survivors.
Most Read
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Sedona man, 14-year-old boy injured in Camp Verde shooting
- Cottonwood City Council passes recreational marijuana ordinance
- Homeless Coalition director charged with fraud, theft
- Cottonwood’s newest restaurant will have drive-thru
- Man arrested for nude sunbathing on city street
- COVID-19 in Arizona: Almost 1,000 new cases reported Friday
- Verde schools report few COVID-19 cases
- Yavapai Apache teen, Sedona man arrested in Camp Verde shooting
- On masks, Biden calls out Ducey, who responds
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Sedona man, 14-year-old boy injured in Camp Verde shooting
- Hiker killed after apparent fall near Sedona
- Stolen campaign signs found in Sedona
- Cottonwood City Council passes recreational marijuana ordinance
- Cottonwood’s newest restaurant will have drive-thru
- Man arrested for nude sunbathing on city street
- September COVID data shows reversing trend for Arizona
- Pot a nuisance in Jerome; retail stores not wanted
- Juvenile's life sentence upheld by Appeals Court
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: