Obituary: Lisa Kirby Larson

Lisa Kirby Larson slipped away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 25th, 2020 at her home in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Lisa was born in Phoenix, grew up and went to school in Prescott, Arizona. She attended NAU and played for several years in the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra.

She was an accomplished musician, and her joy was playing the keyboard for praise and worship in church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kit and Ruth Kirby. She is survived by her husband, David; her children, Michael (Jalene) and Brittni and her step-sons, David, Jesse and Joel; her sisters, Keri (Steve) and Melanie (Bill); nieces, Whitney, Dani and Nikki and nephew, Billy ... and her most recent blessing, grand-daughter, Adaline.



Lisa’s memorial service will be Sunday, November 22nd at 2:00 p.m., at C3 Church Cottonwood, 1560 E Fir Street in Cottonwood, Arizona.



Please visit our website: www.buelerfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.



Information provided by survivors.

