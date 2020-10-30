Where to vote on Tuesday
VERDE VALLEY – Friday marked the last day of early voting in Arizona. Absentee ballots not already mailed must be placed in a drop box by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
For those planning to vote in person Tuesday, here are the locations that will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bring a valid Arizona or federal identification with you.
YAVAPAI COUNTY
Camp Verde – Camp Verde Community Library – 130 N. Black Bridge Road
Clarkdale – Clark Memorial Clubhouse – 19 N. 9th Street
Cottonwood – Cottonwood Bible Church – 1020 S. Camino Real
Cottonwood – Immaculate Conception Catholic Church – 700 N. Bill Gray Road
Cottonwood – Yavapai County Cottonwood Annex – 10 S. Sixth Street
Rimrock – Beaver Creek Adult Center – 4250 E. Zuni Way
Sedona – Sedona Elks Lodge No. 2291 – 110 Airport Road
Village of Oak Creek – VOCA Community Center – 690 Bell Rock Blvd.
COCONINO COUNTY
Sedona – Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Sedona man, 14-year-old boy injured in Camp Verde shooting
- Cottonwood City Council passes recreational marijuana ordinance
- Homeless Coalition director charged with fraud, theft
- Cottonwood’s newest restaurant will have drive-thru
- Man arrested for nude sunbathing on city street
- COVID-19 in Arizona: Almost 1,000 new cases reported Friday
- Verde schools report few COVID-19 cases
- Yavapai Apache teen, Sedona man arrested in Camp Verde shooting
- On masks, Biden calls out Ducey, who responds
- Four-year-old victim in Clarkdale domestic incident dies
- Sedona man, 14-year-old boy injured in Camp Verde shooting
- Hiker killed after apparent fall near Sedona
- Stolen campaign signs found in Sedona
- Cottonwood City Council passes recreational marijuana ordinance
- Cottonwood’s newest restaurant will have drive-thru
- Man arrested for nude sunbathing on city street
- September COVID data shows reversing trend for Arizona
- Pot a nuisance in Jerome; retail stores not wanted
- Juvenile's life sentence upheld by Appeals Court
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: