OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Oct. 30
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Where to vote on Tuesday

In-person voting, in Arizona, takes place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

In-person voting, in Arizona, takes place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: October 30, 2020 2:46 p.m.

VERDE VALLEY – Friday marked the last day of early voting in Arizona. Absentee ballots not already mailed must be placed in a drop box by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

For those planning to vote in person Tuesday, here are the locations that will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bring a valid Arizona or federal identification with you.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Camp Verde – Camp Verde Community Library – 130 N. Black Bridge Road

Clarkdale – Clark Memorial Clubhouse – 19 N. 9th Street

Cottonwood – Cottonwood Bible Church – 1020 S. Camino Real

Cottonwood – Immaculate Conception Catholic Church – 700 N. Bill Gray Road

Cottonwood – Yavapai County Cottonwood Annex – 10 S. Sixth Street

Rimrock – Beaver Creek Adult Center – 4250 E. Zuni Way

Sedona – Sedona Elks Lodge No. 2291 – 110 Airport Road

Village of Oak Creek – VOCA Community Center – 690 Bell Rock Blvd.

COCONINO COUNTY

Sedona – Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News