Where to vote on Tuesday

VERDE VALLEY – Friday marked the last day of early voting in Arizona. Absentee ballots not already mailed must be placed in a drop box by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

For those planning to vote in person Tuesday, here are the locations that will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bring a valid Arizona or federal identification with you.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Camp Verde – Camp Verde Community Library – 130 N. Black Bridge Road

Clarkdale – Clark Memorial Clubhouse – 19 N. 9th Street

Cottonwood – Cottonwood Bible Church – 1020 S. Camino Real

Cottonwood – Immaculate Conception Catholic Church – 700 N. Bill Gray Road

Cottonwood – Yavapai County Cottonwood Annex – 10 S. Sixth Street

Rimrock – Beaver Creek Adult Center – 4250 E. Zuni Way

Sedona – Sedona Elks Lodge No. 2291 – 110 Airport Road

Village of Oak Creek – VOCA Community Center – 690 Bell Rock Blvd.

COCONINO COUNTY

Sedona – Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road