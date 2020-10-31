1,901 COVID-19 AZ cases, 45 deaths, in latest single-day reporting period

For the fourth consecutive day and eighth in 16 days, the Arizona Department of Health Services has confirmed more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Arizona in the past 24 hours.

This time, the daily total was knocking on the door of 2,000 cases in a single day.

The Saturday ADHS report shows 1,901 new cases along with 45 deaths. It pushes the state’s October daily average to 889 cases, higher than the daily averages for both August and September.

Cumulatively since testing began in January, Arizona has confirmed 249,946 cases of coronavirus and 5,979 deaths.

To date in October, Arizona has eclipsed the total number of cases experienced in the state last month by more than 10,000 positive tests. Arizona is averaging about 350 more new cases daily over September’s daily average.

The state’s cumulative positive-test ratio is maintaining at 9.7%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity is at 85%.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-So far in October, 26,689 cases and 304 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 889 cases each day.

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period. July 15 was the last time the state reported 3,000 cases in a single day. July 21 was the last day 2,000 cases was reported.