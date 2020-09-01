‘Frida: Viva La Vida’ premieres Sept. 8

Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with “Frida: Viva La Vida.”

Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time.

“Frida: Viva La Vida” is a cinematic documentary event film that highlights the two sides of Frida Kahlo’s spirit: a revolutionary pioneering artist of contemporary feminism, and on the other, a human being tormented by agony and love.

With Asia Argento as narrator, the two faces of the artist will be revealed, by pursuing a common thread consisting of Frida’s own words: letters, diaries and private confessions.

The documentary film event will alternate interviews with historical documents, captivating reconstructions and Frida Kahlo’s own paintings, kept in some of the most amazing museums in Mexico.

The Great Art on Screen Series is generously sponsored by Goldenstein Gallery.

“Frida: Viva La Vida” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.

Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, West Sedona.