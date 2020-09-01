OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Sept. 01
Weather  88.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Public invited to attend free Open Meeting Law training via Zoom

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | AZShutterbug42
Originally Published: September 1, 2020 11:42 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — The public is invited to attend a free Open Meeting Law training via Zoom starting at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 2, Camp Verde Town Clerk Cindy Pemberton said Monday. Meeting ID: 878 8065 6871.

“It’s a good educational opportunity for the public to understand what’s involved for council,” Pemberton said. “It helps for the public to understand the laws and public requirements for council meetings.”

Camp Verde Town Council members Bill LeBeau and Buck Buchanan will attend the training for an Open Meeting Law violation in July. The Open Meeting Law violation resulted from an email LeBeau sent to all council, which was responded to all council members by Buchanan.

On Aug. 5, the Camp Verde Town Council voted that LeBeau and Buchanan were to attend the training. LeBeau and Buchanan will be joined by Council Member Jessie Murdock and incoming Council Member Cris McPhail, who have also asked to attend the training.

Although a majority of council may be present at the training, no council business will be decided during the 90-minute session.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Council direct LeBeau, Buchanan to attend Open Meeting Law training
Camp Verde moves town council meetings online
Camp Verde council expected to approve Fiscal 2021 budget
Camp Verde council considers censure, sanctions against Butner, LeBeau
Wischmeyer files ethics complaint against Camp Verde mayor
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News