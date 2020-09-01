Public invited to attend free Open Meeting Law training via Zoom
CAMP VERDE — The public is invited to attend a free Open Meeting Law training via Zoom starting at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 2, Camp Verde Town Clerk Cindy Pemberton said Monday. Meeting ID: 878 8065 6871.
“It’s a good educational opportunity for the public to understand what’s involved for council,” Pemberton said. “It helps for the public to understand the laws and public requirements for council meetings.”
Camp Verde Town Council members Bill LeBeau and Buck Buchanan will attend the training for an Open Meeting Law violation in July. The Open Meeting Law violation resulted from an email LeBeau sent to all council, which was responded to all council members by Buchanan.
On Aug. 5, the Camp Verde Town Council voted that LeBeau and Buchanan were to attend the training. LeBeau and Buchanan will be joined by Council Member Jessie Murdock and incoming Council Member Cris McPhail, who have also asked to attend the training.
Although a majority of council may be present at the training, no council business will be decided during the 90-minute session.
-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42
