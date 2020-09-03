1,091 new COVID cases, 65 deaths, in Arizona in past day

For the first time in a month, Arizona has seen more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

The Thursday morning report from Arizona Department of Health Services shows 1,091 new cases, combined with 65 deaths, reported in the past 24 hours. That pushes the state’s cumulative totals to 203,953 cases and 5,130 deaths.

Arizona positive test ratio for coronavirus cases has dropped to 11.4% for all tests dating back to January. Bed capacity in intensive care units in Arizona hospitals currently stands at 80%.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-So far in September, Arizona has had 1,610 cases and 86 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 805 cases each day

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period. July 15 was the last time the state reported 3,000 cases in a single day. July 21 was the last day 2,000 cases was reported. Sept. 3 was the last time the state reported 1,000 cases in a single day.

Yavapai County Community Health Services reports one new Sedona-Verde Valley case in the past 24 hours. Verde Valley Medical Center currently has two COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Thursday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 3,654 of the state’s 5,130 deaths. There have been 810 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 135,109. That is followed by:

-Pima County has 21,443 cases.

-Yuma County, 12,269 cases.



-Pinal County, 9,744 cases.

-Navajo County, 5,631 cases.

-Apache County, 3,355 cases.

-Mohave County, 3,675 cases

-Coconino County, 3,355 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 1.49 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 11.4%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (99,333), with 296 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 23,178 times with 3,654 deaths.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services reports one new Sedona-Verde Valley cases in the past 24 hours. Throughout the county, there have been 2,331 positive test results with 78 deaths and 1,016 patients having recovered from coronavirus.

YCCHS reports 708 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-271 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-153 in Camp Verde.

-106 in Sedona.

-64 in Clarkdale.

-47 in Rimrock.

-34 in the Village of Oak Creek.

-32 in Cornville.

-One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 36,984 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 93.7% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 1,336-995 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

Hospital Reports

Thursday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported two COVID-positive patients admitted with six tests pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 57 patients with four in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 13 positive tests with 11 results pending. FMC has admitted 195 patients; 36 of those patients are in critical care.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 6.13 million Thursday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 186,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and as many as 150 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are an estimated 26.1 million cases worldwide, with 864,000 deaths and 17.3 million recoveries.

