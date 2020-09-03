Community events and announcements: Sept. 3, 2020

Free drive-up COVID-19 testing surge in Yavapai County

Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), expanding on the partnership with Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is offering free diagnostic COVID-19 testing in Cochise, Coconino, Mohave and Yavapai Counties.

Yavapai County Community Health Services has been working with DEMA to arrange this testing for Yavapai County.

The blitz will be held at the following times and locations:

-Saturday, Sept. 12 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 13 from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Mingus Union High School, 1801 Fir Street, Cottonwood;

-Monday, Sept. 14 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main Street, Prescott Valley.

This free test involves an easy, painless, self-administered nasal swab in a drive-thru stall. Anyone tested will receive five cloth face coverings. Results will be available within two to four days from the time specimens arrive at the lab, and individuals will receive results through an online portal.

Yavapai County residents can pre-register at doineedacovid19test.com.

Sedona, Yavapai County collect hazardous waste, electronics, Oct. 3

The City of Sedona and Yavapai County will host a free household hazardous waste and electronics collection day on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Sedona City Hall complex, 102 Roadrunner Drive.

This event is for residents of Sedona and unincorporated Yavapai County. Be prepared to wear a mask and show a driver’s license and one utility bill as proof of residence.

Waste that will be accepted includes aerosol paints and spray products, batteries, computer equipment, gasoline, household cleaners, kerosene, light bulbs, pesticides, pool chemicals, small appliances, small electronic devices, standard grill and camping propane tanks, oil-based paints, stains, solvents, thinners, televisions and adhesives.

Waste that will not be accepted includes ammunition and fireworks, lead acid batteries or any vehicle batteries, commercial business waste, explosives, compressed gas cylinders other than propane such as oxygen, latex paints, medical waste or prescription drugs, motor oil and oil filters, radioactive materials including smoke detectors, tires of any kind or any other material or items not listed in the accepted list.

To dispose of some of the items not accepted at this collection, add kitty litter or sawdust to latex paint to dry it out and dispose with regular trash. If you can remove the dried paint from the can, please recycle the can.

Prescription drugs can be taken to the Sedona Police Department lobby at the City Hall complex and deposited in the prescription drop box. Anyone can do this, and residency is not required.

Vehicle batteries and motor oil can be returned to garages or auto supply stores.

Sedona residents in Coconino County may participate. They also may drop off items year-round at the Flagstaff Hazardous Products Center. Visit flagstaff.az.gov/hpc or call 928-213-2159 for more information.



Disposing of hazardous waste in landfills contaminates drinking water and can kill wildlife. Throwing out electronics can waste billions of dollars in recoverable materials such as gold, silver, coltan, copper, palladium, platinum and other valuable metals. Proper disposal is important for protecting the health of humans and our environment.

For more information, contact Sustainability Coordinator McKenzie Jones at mjones@sedonaaz.gov or 928-203-5060.

ILLUMINATE Film Festival holds virtual premiere

Bestselling author, political activist and spiritual leader Marianne Williamson will facilitate a reel healing workshop with Michael Nagler as part of the virtual world premiere of The Third Harmony: Nonviolence and Human Nature.

The workshop will accompany the film screening and live panel discussion and will be available online from Sept. 8-12.

The world premiere of The Third Harmony: Nonviolence and Human Nature marks the official launch of ILLUMINATE's year-round virtual screening room. In conjunction with the screening of this timely, eye-opening documentary, global leaders in nonviolence will participate in a live, in-depth online panel discussion. The third offering, a workshop led by Williamson, is an immersive “Reel Healing” program to facilitate a deeper experience of nonviolence as a practice.

A live panel discussion will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. The panel will be recorded.

Purchase $15 tickets for the premiere event at illuminate.eventive.org. Watch the film and reel healing session anytime during a five-day viewing window, Sept 8-12. Or get access to select screenings, panels, Reel Healings, and member bonus content year-round for $99.

Free tennis day at Mingus Union High School

Is your child the next Rafa Nadal or Serena Williams? Let’s find out.

Children ages 5-18 are invited to play tennis from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Mingus Union High School tennis courts.

Hosted by Southwest USPTA professionals from around the Verde Valley, this free event encourages juniors with any level of experience – or no experience – to play tennis. No equipment needed. Just show up and prepare to have fun.

For more information, or to RSVP, call 401-835-5141 or email jake@remotetennis.com.

Mingus Union High School is at 1801 E. Fir St., Cottonwood.

This event is in partnership with the Southwest USTA and sponsored by Verde Mesa Foods.

September is Library Card Sign-up Month

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Camp Verde Community Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind you that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

As new technologies evolve, libraries continue to lead the way in providing equity of access to digital tools and media. At Camp Verde Community Library, in addition to the thousands of e-books available, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, such as Tutor.com, World Book Online, Learning Express, Freegal Music, Tumblebooks, Mango Languages, UniversalClass Online Courses and Chilton Auto. All are available, free, with a library card.

Camp Verde Community Library continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community and the times.

You can now sign up online for a temporary library card, which allows you to use all of the library’s online resources. Whenever you are ready to gain access to our physical collection, you can simply come in the library with a photo ID and proof of address to pick up your permanent card.



To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, visit campverde.az.gov/departments/community-library.



Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, call 928-554-8391.

Osher Lifelong Learning courses now online

Yavapai College’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute has implemented new services and procedures to help you continue to explore and flourish as you take courses online via Zoom technology, all designed to enhance your life.

OLLI at Yavapai College is one of 124 nationally recognized lifelong learning programs located at colleges across America.

OLLI Sedona/Verde Valley is where you connect with 1,000 of the most interesting, active, and involved people, 50 years old and better.

The OLLI program offers one-time workshops and four- or five-week non-credit courses year-round. Class topics include history, current affairs, finance, self-enrichment, computer, health & nutrition.

OLLI classes cover traditional college subjects as well as the eclectic, with a diversity of topics in between. Course offerings range from short one-day workshops to multi-week courses. No tests or grades, just the joy of learning new things. OLLI instructors are educators, professionals, and hobbyists – individuals who have deep knowledge of and passion for their topics.

Sedona/Verde Valley classes start after Labor Day on Sept. 14 and conclude before Thanksgiving on Nov. 20. This fall term, two five-week sessions are offered: Session 1: Sept. 14–Oct. 16 and Session 2: Oct. 19–Nov. 20.

What is exciting about the Fall Term is that we are also able to offer all the courses from the Prescott OLLI, giving you even more choices.

Join a class as a noncredit student and enjoy learning from our qualified professors. See the full list of companion courses at yc.edu/commed. Call 928-634-6537 for more information.

Legion 135 announces ‘Truck Class’ at 2020 Car Show

Cornville American Legion Post 135 and Auxiliary in cooperation with Galpin Auto and RV will host the fourth annual Oktoberfest Car Show on Saturday. Sept. 26. This year making it even more fun, for more car show owners, event organizers have added a truck category.

Registration for car or truck participates can go to alazp135.org/car-show-2020 to obtain a fillable registration form and make payment via PayPal all at the same time. Pre-registration is $20, registration is $25 the day of the event.

Galpin RV is located at 925 E. State Route 89A, Cottonwood – available spaces have been increased to 70 – all types and years of cars and trucks are welcome to compete. Registered driver will receive a free lunch. Parking starts at 7:30 a.m., the show opens at 9 a.m., judging at noon, followed by award presentations. All car enthusiasts are free. Masks are encouraged and COVID-19 protective measures will be in effect.

In total there will be seven trophies given to winners: the Commander’s Choice will be chosen by event coordinator, Jan Allbright and Judge Wayne Boren; People’s Choice will be selected by those attending the show, and presented by the Galpin Sales Manager, Patrick Dennis; and lastly, sponsored trophies which will be selected and presented by the local merchants who provided for them.



Applications for registration can also be found at: arizonacarshows.com, or by calling 928-649-3374 or email: sicily84@cableone.net.

Implicit Bias: for better or worse

Join Camp Verde Community Library online at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 for a free FRANK talk about implicit bias.

Rory Gilbert, M.Ed., SPHR, SHRM-SCP will present the program via an online Zoom meeting which will be co-hosted by Zack Garcia from the Camp Verde Community Library.



A brief recorded video introduction is followed by a live interactive discussion with Gilbert. Registration is required to participate in the presentation.

Participants can register at the library’s Facebook page (@campverdelibrary) and clicking on Events. The event is limited to 30 participants.

FRANK Talks is an interactive community conversation program from Arizona Humanities in partnership with the Arizona State Library, Archives, and Public Records.

Attendees discuss issues of local and national importance. FRANK Talks encourage participants to weigh facts, provide the opportunity to put them in context, and consider different points of view.

Learn more about FRANK Talks at azhumanities.org.

For any questions regarding this program, contact librarian Zack Garcia at 928-554-8390.

Or email Zachary.Garcia@campverde.az.gov.

Support Rotary’s Navajo Water Project and local businesses

Rotary clubs of Sedona, Sedona Village, Flagstaff and Verde Valley are collaborating to hold an online charitable auction of gift cards and certificates from local businesses to help them during this difficult time.

Rotarians and friends of Rotary are invited to purchase gift cards/certificates from their favorite establishments and donate them to the Rotary auction.

The online auction will be held for five hours on Sept. 12, 10 to 3 p.m. on CharityAuctionsToday.com. The beneficiary of the auction is Rotary’s Navajo Water Project. The Rotary Club of Sedona is this year’s host club for Phase II of the project, which will install in-home water systems to families in Dilkon, Arizona, who will have running water for the first time.

More than 200 water systems have been installed on the Navajo Reservation since 2017. Each water installation costs $4,500.

For more information on where to send your purchased gift cards and to preview auction items, visit sedonarotary.com. Deadline to mail donated gift cards is Sept. 4.

The Club meets at noon on Zoom the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

For more information, visit sedonarotary.org.

Opening on Valley Academy governing board

Camp Verde residents interested in serving on the Valley Academy district governing board have until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 to submit a letter of interest.

Anyone interested in filling the vacancy should send a letter of interest and a resume to Tim Carter, Yavapai County School Superintendent, Yavapai County Education Service Agency, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Letters and resumes can also be faxed to 928-771-3329, or emailed to Tim.carter@yavapai.us.



Candidates should include information about themselves, why they would like to be a board member, physical address and mailing address, email address, and home/work phone numbers. Candidates may also include letters of recommendation or support if they wish.

The opening on the Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education governing board was created by the resignation of Steve Pike, who cited time conflicts for why he is leaving the board.

Carter will interview candidates at the Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education District office in Bridgeport on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Carter expects to appointment the new Valley Academy board member by Thursday, Sept. 24. The appointment will be valid from that date until Dec. 31, 2022.

If you have any questions, please call Tim Carter at 928-925-6560.

Cottonwood pool lap swims adjust for high school team

The Mingus Union High School swim program has resumed practice at the City of Cottonwood’s outdoor pool. Practice will be held Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Open lap swim hours for the public will be adjusted to accommodate this practice time, and be available from 10:30 to 11 a.m., noon to 3 p.m., and 5 to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Group exercise will continue to use the pool between 11 a.m. and noon.

Open lap swim will continue to be available on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To reserve a half-hour timeslot for lap swim or a spot in the group exercise class, call 928-639-3200 on the reservation day, after 8 a.m. Lanes and class spots are available on a first-call, first-served basis.

For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 928-639-3200.

Sedona residents can shred documents for free Sept. 11

Bring banker’s boxes of documents, to be shredded, to the Sedona Chamber Administrative Office, 45 Sunset Drive, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11.

Sedona residents may shred five banker boxes for free. Line up in the parking lot at the Sedona Chamber Event sign and remain in your car.

For safety reasons, this will be a contactless event. Have your items to be shred in your back seat or trunk for staff to handle.

For information, 928-204-1123.

Cottonwood blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 8

The City of Cottonwood is hosting a blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Public Safety Multi-Purpose Room, 199 S. 6th St., Cottonwood.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767), by visiting redcrossblood.org and using sponsor code cottonwoodaz, or through the Blood Donor computer and phone app.

For information, contact Amanda Wilber at awilber@cottonwoodaz.gov 928-340-2713.

Smithsonian poster exhibit comes to Camp Verde Library

The story of women's suffrage is a story of voting rights, of inclusion in and exclusion from the franchise, and of our civic development as a nation.

Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence, a poster exhibition from the Smithsonian, can now be seen at Camp Verde Community Library.

This exhibit celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment and explores the complexity of the women's suffrage movement and the relevance of this history to Americans' lives today.

Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery. This project received support from the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative.

The Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative, Because of Her Story, is one of the country’s most ambitious undertakings to research, collect, document display and share the compelling story of women. It will deepen our understanding of women’s contributions to the nation and the world. More information about the initiative is available at womenshistory.si.edu.

Art classes offered at Muse Gallery in Old Town

Just for the fun of it. Art classes available at the Muse Gallery in Old Town Cottonwood are now available through virtual or in-person classes.

Try wine glass painting, mandalas, or alcohol ink.

Visit the-muse-gallery.com/events or FB @OTCMuseGallery.

Also Saturdays at 3 p.m. - FB LIVE each week see a new artist in house or in their studio, talking about their art and techniques.

Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon, Sept. 8

People aligned with any political ideology are invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 11:15 a.m., at the (VFW) Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood.

Speaker: Ken Bennett, President/CEO Green Planet Group of Arizona. Ken served as Arizona Secretary of State from 2009 to 2015, and in the State Senate from 1999 to 2007 – the last four years as President of the Senate. He also served on the State Board of Education, including two years as President of the Board for Charter Schools and the Prescott City Council.

Green Planet Group has developed a high production, low-water, organic growing system.

Ken will be speaking about the State’s financial health (or lack thereof) with a focus on the State Retirement Funds.

Luncheon information: Doors open at 11, Lunch served at 11:15, meeting/programs begin at 11:30. Lunch includes entree, salad, dessert, coffee or iced tea. Lunch $12. No lunch charge is $5 venue fee, Sodas are $1 extra. Please RSVP by email before Friday September 4, 2020 to, MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-295-8769.

Catholic Charities Community Outreach Services

Join Catholic Charities Community Outreach Services in the Key Lime Room at Camp Verde Community Library between 10 am and 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6 to learn about veterans’ services, housing issues, mental health services, and other available community resources.



Room accommodations providing social distancing and sanitization have been implemented.



Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road just off of Montezuma Castle Highway in Camp Verde.

For more information, call 928-554-8380.

Calling all artists: be a part of the Cottonwood Municipal Airport’s history

The City of Cottonwood Municipal Airport is calling all local artists to submit an original design for an aeronautical compass rose. The winner will paint their compass rose on the ramp at the Airport at approximately 50 feet in diameter as part of the national air-marking program.

In addition to aesthetic appeal and creativity, the design must also incorporate the technical requirements of a usable compass rose. An airport compass rose is used to calibrate the aircraft’s magnetic compass. It is also often a unique airfield identifier found at many general-aviation airports.

Artists are encouraged to provide a design that incorporates the essence of Cottonwood. To download an informational flyer with more information including compass rose examples visit cottonwoodaz.gov/compass-rose.

Contest Rules

Eligibility: Artists must live or work in the Verde Valley. Submissions may be made by individual artists or teams. Employees of the City of Cottonwood and their families are not eligible.

Submission: Entries may be submitted as either original artwork, photos of artwork, or as digital files (EPS, JPG, or PDF are acceptable digital file formats). Entries should be accompanied by examples of previous work by artist or team.

Deadline: Entries must be received no later than noon Wednesday, Sept. 30. Hard-copy entries may be dropped off at City Hall, 827 N. Main St.

Digital entries should be sent to pio@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Judging: A committee comprised of City employees will select five finalists. These entries will be posted, and the Cottonwood community will be invited to vote for their favorite. Whichever entry receives the most community votes will paint their compass rose on the ramp at the Cottonwood Municipal Airport. The timeline for judging is as follows:

Finalists will be announced Wednesday, October 7.

Community voting will be conducted online through Wednesday, October 21.

The winner will be announced Friday, October 30.

The winning compass rose will be painted on the Airport ramp by the winning artist, with paint and supplies paid for by the City.

Prize: The winner(s) will be taken on a ride with an aviator. A dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting are slated for Friday, November 20. The winner(s) and family members will be invited to participate in the dedication ceremony conducted by the City of Cottonwood.

Email pio@cottonwoodaz.gov for more information.

Montezuma Well needs volunteers

The National Park Service is looking for several dedicated local volunteers to help with visitor programming at Montezuma Well National Monument, 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, off Forest Service Road 618. If you have ever wanted to share your appreciation for Montezuma Well with visitors from near and far, this is your chance.

National Park Service will offer training opportunities in August with plans to reopen Montezuma Well in September.



Staff, volunteers and visitors are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain six feet of social distancing at all times. The monument’s Outlet and Swallet trails will remain closed and one-way traffic will be encouraged to facilitate social distancing.

National Park Service is looking for dedicated, local community members to contribute on a regular schedule. The position may include long periods of time standing, sitting, or walking the trail. You may be positioned inside or outside for extended periods of time. You may be asked to lift items weighing as much as 40 pounds.

National Park Service asks for a minimum four-hour weekly commitment. Positions are available from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. or from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can apply online at nps.gov/moca/getinvolved/volunteer.htm or request an application by emailing krystina_isaac@nps.gov.

You can also pick up a paper application at Montezuma Castle National Monument or at the Camp Verde headquarters, 527 S. Main St. Ask for Whitney.



For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, or visit nps.gov/moca.

Yavapai County offers back-to-school checkup days

Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Community Health Center of Yavapai will offer back-to-school checkup days at 51 Brian Mickelson Parkway, Cottonwood.

Appointment times are limited. Call now for your child’s appointment, 928-639-8132.

Small grant applications available for conservation, other projects

The Verde Conservation Partner Small Grant Program offers funding for conservation, restoration, and education projects that help preserve, restore, or enhance the Verde River and its tributaries.

Verde Conservation projects include trail building and improvements, river access-point maintenance, water conservation efforts, habitat restoration and improvements for river recreation, such as boating, fishing, and birding.

The 2020 grant application cycle closes Oct. 1.

To learn more, click on the “Verde Conservation Partners” quick link at the bottom of the verderiver.org homepage.

Food boxes available at Manzanita for Verde Valley seniors

Qualifying Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and older) can receive monthly food boxes through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program offered through Manzanita Outreach.

Also known as the Senior Food Box, this program assists seniors with supplemental nutrition and helps them stretch their food dollars. The box contains canned items (fruit, vegetables, meat or fish), bottled juice, shelf-stable milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter, and cereal.

The retail value of each package is approximately $50.

Registered seniors pick up their monthly box at a Manzanita Outreach drive-thru Food Share event in Cottonwood. Homebound seniors may qualify for home delivery.

For information about the program, contact Donna at 623-694-4796.

Sidewalk repairs along Main St., north of Old Town

The City of Cottonwood has announced that its North Main Street Sidewalk Improvements project is expected to last for several weeks.

Construction will take place Mondays through Thursdays between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

This project involves curb, gutter and sidewalk work along the north side of Main Street from Cactus Street to the existing sidewalk, just west of North Willard Road, near the city’s boundary with Clarkdale.

Traffic in the area will be affected by construction efforts. Parking will not be permitted around the work sites. There may be a need for temporary lane or road closures as equipment or materials move in and out of the site.

If you must park in the area, park safely and legally outside of those limits.

Residences and businesses along the north side of Main Street within this project corridor will experience periods where there is no vehicular access to driveways. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Motorists and pedestrians should follow all posted signs.

Questions should be directed to Martin Smith at 928-340-2773 or msmith@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Masks required on Cottonwood Area Transit Green Line

Cottonwood Area Transit has resumed service on the Green Line route. The route starts at 6:45 a.m. from the Cottonwood Public Library.

To download the Green Line route and schedule visit the City of Cottonwood’s website, cottonwoodaz.gov.

For the safety and protection of our drivers and other riders, there is a limit of 10 riders on all buses, and riders are required to wear face coverings on CAT and Verde Lynx buses.

Changes and updates will be posted to the CAT and the city’s main Facebook pages. Contact the city with questions or comments at 928-634-2287 or cat@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Since July 19, the city has required face coverings on all CAT and Verde Lynx buses.

Clarkdale Rocks, Gem & Mineral Show

The next semi-annual Clarkdale Rocks, Gem & Mineral Show and Sale is set to take place Friday through Sunday, Sept. 25-27.

The Mingus Gem & Mineral Club will host the event at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse Auditorium, 19 N. Ninth St.

Hours Sept. 25-26 are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sept. 27. Admission is free.

Dealers, wire-wrapping and geode-splitting demonstrations, agates, fossils, gems, beads, findings, cabochons, crystals, geodes, rock slabs, tumble-polished minerals, handcrafted jewelry, carvings and unique gift items will be available.

There will be a kids corner, with free mineral specimens for children 12 and younger. Children can also play the spin-n-win wheel. Get your mineral specimens identified while experiencing great family fun for everyone from youths to seniors.

Daily raffles will be held for a chance to win one of many beautiful prizes to be offered throughout the show.

Contact Bill Hedglin for information at billkarin3@q.com or 928-634-0269 or Mike Kavanagh at kavanagh1368@yahoo.com or 928-451-9193. Also, visit the club website for information at mingusgem.club.

Back-to-school immunizations

To protect children against serious vaccine preventable diseases, Arizona school immunization law requires them to receive immunizations before entry to child care and school.



Yavapai County Community Health Services will provide back-to-school vaccinations for all students who require immunizations for the upcoming school year.

Parents will need to bring their children's shot records and check with their doctor to make sure the records are up to date. To learn more about immunization requirements in Arizona, visit education.azgovernor.gov/edu/arizona-school-immunization-requirements

Unlike previous years, YCCHS will not be able to provide walk-up services because of efforts to maintain proper social distancing in waiting rooms. But appointments can be scheduled.

It is recommended that families make appointments early as appointment times have been extended to mitigate the number of patients in waiting rooms at any given time.

For uninsured children, there is an administration fee of $20 per child receiving vaccines. Administration fees can be waived under certain circumstances. Please call 928-771-3122 for the Prescott area and 928-639-8130 for the Verde Valley area to schedule an appointment or for more information.

YCCHS will bill for insurance. Parental consent is required to administer the shots to children under the age of 18.

Donate blood during COVID-19 pandemic

Giving blood has always meant saving lives. In these times, though, when life seems uncertain, giving is more important than ever. That’s because people who need blood – for example, cancer patients, accident survivors and those with certain types of anemia – haven’t stopped needing it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, someone needs blood every two seconds. The state of Arizona needs 600 donations per day to match that need.

For more information about donating blood, please contact Kim Angelo at 928-214-3970 or Vitalant at 877-258-4825.

Sedona library closed; services available online

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sedona Public Library will remain closed until further notice.

While the library is closed, you can access its digital collections from your tablet, smartphone, or computer for free. All you need is your library card and PIN.

If you don't have a library card, you can apply for an online card that gives you access to digital materials.

Visit sedonalibrary.org for updates and for online services.

Medication drop box at Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Camp Verde campus

In a joint effort with MATFORCE and the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Camp Verde Campus has installed a medication drop box for the community to dispose of expired or unneeded prescription medications.

The drop box is available to the public from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1298 Finnie Flat Road, Camp Verde.

AZALR Bikefest coming to Cottonwood Oct. 16-18

The American Legion Riders Post 25 will host the 2020 AZALR Bikefest Oct. 16-18. More than 200 riders from around the state are expected to come to Cottonwood for the fundraiser.

The majority of the funds will be going to the two causes, Legion Boys and Girls Camp and the ALR National Legacy Fund, which enables continuing education to the children of fallen and disabled Veterans. Vendors are also needed.

The American Legion is asking for any donations whether monetary, services or products.

Loven Family run, walk rescheduled for Sept. 12

Because of coronavirus concerns, this year’s Loven Family Run & Walk has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12 at Riverfront Park in Cottonwood. Current registrations will be transferred to the September run. Updated event and course information will be sent out as soon as possible.

The Loven Family Run & Walk is a fundraising event supporting patients of Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine. Funds raised directly benefit those receiving care through these services. Information regarding the event is available at lovenfamilyrun.com.

For more information on COVID-19 and how to prevent spread, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arizona Department of Health Services web sites.