A decade of service and many rewards

On Aug. 30, I celebrated my 10-year anniversary as the manager of Sedona Public Library in the Village (SPL-V).



In this article I am going to share 10 major insights about the library from the past 10 years.

RESOURCES: I am still amazed by the number of free resources the library offers: print and non-print books, CD books, DVDs, Playaways, periodicals and more. READING INTERESTS: The reading tastes of library patrons are so diverse. Thanks to suggestions from patrons, I read more biographies and memoirs. CONNECTIONS: The library is a great place to meet people. I enjoy assisting our regular patrons and look forward to the return of our part-time residents. I like opportunities to work with librarians, speakers and authors. SPL BOARD: Board members volunteer their time and expertise to ensure that the library is providing quality services for the community. STAFF AND VOLUNTEERS: The library staff works hard to assist library customers and support each other. My colleagues are never too busy to answer questions. Dedicated volunteers keep the library running smoothly.

SUPPORT: I have learned from two outstanding mentors: Virginia Volkman, Library Director, and Dotte Vande Linde, the first manager of SPL-V. I appreciate working with Marie Olivarez, assistant manager of SPL-V. PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT: The library encourages lifelong learning and professional development. Over the years, I have attended local and national library conferences. During these past few months, I have taken advantage of online resources and meetings to continue to grow professionally. FRIENDS OF THE SEDONA LIBRARY: My FOL membership pays off. FOL generously provides funding for our popular Arizona Humanities programs. The FOL bookstore offers a wide selection of used books at great prices. They have really cool bookmarks, too. DONORS: Our patrons and visitors support the library and appreciate having a library in the Village. BENEFITS OF LIBRARY CARD: My Sedona library card gives me access to 43 libraries in the Yavapai Library Network. It’s easy to place holds on items and have them delivered for pickup at the VOC library. I can use my card to access online databases and to stream free movies from Kanopy. I like the convenience of being able to return items to the 24/7 book return when the library is closed.

Don’t have a library card? September is Library Card Sign-up Month. Getting a library card is free and easy.



Sign up online at sedonalibrary.org; then, stop by the main library or the VOC library with your photo ID and proof of residency to activate your card.

If you have a library card but haven’t used it in a while, contact the library to update your contact information. If you have lost your card, we are waiving the $5 replacement fee in September.

Thank you for supporting library services in the Village of Oak Creek.