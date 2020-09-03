Helping hands to keep your pets well fed

As COVID-19’s economic impact is felt more and more in our communities, pet owners are finding it hard to afford food for some very important members of their family -- their pets. Affording pet food is becoming a hardship.

Non-profit animal welfare organizations throughout the Verde Valley are also feeling the impact of the current economic recession. More animals are coming to their facilities, and donations are going down.

Fellow villager Roxanne Genaro, owner of Feathers and Fur Pet Supply & Grooming, recognized this growing hardship among pet owners and asked her various pet food distributers if they would help. Nulo and Sunburst pet food suppliers immediately agreed to donate pallets of pet food for Roxanne to distribute during this crisis.

However, Nulo and Sunburst pet foods are human-grade high quality pet food products. They require special temperature storage. Roxanne was then faced with how to move the 1,700-pound pallets of pet food to her air-conditioned garage. Thanks For The Help Movers then stepped in and volunteered to donate their services by loading and moving the pallets whenever they arrived at her store parking lot.

These donations are helping fill the growing needs of non-profit animal welfare organizations throughout the Verde Valley. Among these are Central AZ Animal Search and Rescue, Red Rose Inspiration For Animals, and Runnin’ With Wildlife Center. In addition, pet food donations are distributed to Meals On Wheels and the Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition to help seniors on reduced fixed incomes take care of their pets.

Roxanne is well known in the Village as the “Bird Lady.” During the 10 years she has had her store, Roxanne has saved and raised many birds and animals brought to her as a last resort. Currently she is caring for two seven-day-old kittens brought to her by the Jerome Humane Society. Many of the birds and animals she rescues become part of her family and stay in the store, delighting the customers who come in. TJ, a magnificent blue-and-gold macaw, helps run the store and sings opera. There is Bradley, a Severe macaw that was crippled with scoliosis, and Jesse, an African starling who adores people. Everyone who regularly visits the pet supply store has a favorite.

Several companies and volunteers have stepped in to help contribute, stock, move, and get the word out to other Verde Valley Organizations that may need food for pets. However, more help is needed. If you know of a non-profit agency, center, or group that needs help feeding their animals, you can reach Roxanne at 928-592-8860. If you would like to make a financial donation or volunteer your time to this effort, stop in at Feathers and Fur Pet Supply, located at 6446 AZ-179 Castle Rock Plaza.