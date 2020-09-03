Jerome flea market, tattoos help cats and dogs

JEROME -- The Jerome Humane Society is having its huge flea market at Spook Hall this weekend as it juggles a pandemic and an outbreak of feral cats in town.

To handle the pandemic, society veterinary technician Sally Dryer said the society will limit the number of people who go into the flea market to 40 at a time. They will be timed, have to wear masks and box their own items.

To handle the feral cats, the humane society has trapped 28 of the wild cats in the last four weeks in town.

They are spaying and neutering the feral cats that are too wild to tame. Those cats are getting a tattoo of a “J” put on their ears and put out again in a safe place with a feeding station, she said.

They are looking for adopters and fosters for six kittens right now.

The Jerome Humane Society flea market starts on Saturday, Sept. 5, 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and continues on Friday, Sept. 11, and 12. They will use the 13th to clean up.

“We have so much stuff because we never did a spring one (market),” Dwyer said. Normally the humane society has two flea market fundraisers a year, one on Memorial Day and one in early December, but COVID changed that. This year there will be one market.

Spook Hall is 3,700 square feet and Dwyer said they have enough donated furniture and other items to restock the flea market three times.

“Every day we will put new stuff out.”

And it all goes to fund the Jerome Humane Society.

“All year round people drop things off,” she said. “We have stuff stashed in so many places, I hope we remember where they all are,” she said with a laugh.

Dwyer said they have furniture, jewelry, holiday stuff, housewares and tools.

Spook Hall is located at 407 Clark St. in Jerome.