Uptown Sedona's Elote Cafe is back in business

Heading out after a sumptious meal at Elote are The Dunnery with Chef Jeff Smedstad, and Eloise and Rick Baldauf.

JEFF and SUZIE DUNN The Dunnery
Originally Published: September 3, 2020 1:50 p.m.

Elote Cafe, Chef Jeff Smedstad’s Uptown jewel at 305 Jordan Road, is finally open after a long hiatus since the closing of his SR 179 location in the spring.

The down time for construction coincided with COVID 19 closings, so that the opening the last week in July seemed to present little loss revenue.

The new location is bold, modern and comfortable with a large outdoor patio, a stylish bar and many booths and tables inside. No Red Rock views this time, but on-property parking for approximated 45 cars and nearby free parking lots made access simple.

Very important to us was the acceptance of reservations -- not just the acceptance, but the requirement of reservations, and the requirement of COVID safety precautions and reservations for parties no larger than of four.

The same glowing remarks The Dunnery made in 2011 about Elote hold true today in 2020.

Our anniversary buddies Eloise and Rick Baldauf (46) and we (56) give the menu and service thumbs up. Appealing Botanas (starters) and Platos Fuertes (hot entrees) interested us and would also appeal to omnivores, vegans and vegetarians.

The Baldaufs ordered the signature starter, Elote, the tortilla dip made from fire roasted corn with spicy mayo, lime and cotija cheese. The Dunnery made a tough choice as two halibut items were listed. We selected Lamb Adobe, Colorado lamb shank braised in sweet and spicy ancho chile sauce.

For her entrée, Eloise ordered the Beef Chile Relleno and exclaimed the filling of braised shorts ribs wonderful. Rick went with the Smoked Chicken Enchilada, again a winner. Suzie and Rick started off with margaritas, Suzie’s “ Tradicional” (some tequila) and Rick’s “Jeff’s Margarita”, tequila made with Azuñia Organic Reposado.(According to Wikipedia, his tequila had rested 2-11 months on oak barrels).

To complement our meals, three of us shared in a bottle of Davis Bynum Russian River Valley Pinot Noir. Rick, the expert cerveza guy, chose Langunitas IPA. “Just a middle of the road IPA,” he commented. He is hoping Elote will bring back Power Station IPA for our future returns.

Satisfied with no room for dessert, we parted. The made-in-house desserts looked tempting for chocolate lovers, and aficionados of flan ice cream and sorbet.

Chef Smedstad was not whiling his time away during Shutdown. He has produced Volume 2 of the Elote Cafe Cookbook that offers “250+ recipes, pantry tips and is richly illustrated. Check out information at www.elotecafe.com. Reservations can be made at 928 203.0105.

Bites and Sips:

The Dunnery has been most pleased to take part in Wednesday’s in Sedona “Locals Nite Out," during which “buy one entrée, get one entrée free” was truly in effect.

In July we ate short ribs on the patio at Creekside.

At Mesa Grill Jeff selected Classic Ribeye (Bnls) and Suzie Blackened Salmon. The meal was excellent, and we loved the complimentary bonus “street corn."

At T C’s Bar and Grill at Poco Diablo we met the brand-new F & B director, Heiner Zacher. Jeff had Filet and Suzie, Shrimp Putanesca.

At Javalina Cantina, we both had chile rellenos. What a nice way to safely support local eateries.

Many thanks to our friends and restaurant personnel who allow us to develop our articles.

To Your Health and Happiness, Jeff and Suzie at the Dunnery.

