Village People: God, family at center of Bailey Ehrlich's life

Bailey Ehrlich is one of the most decent human beings you will ever know. He also happens to be my son-in-law. However, he’s the latter because of the former. Just ask my daughter.

I’ve never heard him speak an ill word of or toward anyone, or complain, or make excuses. He is kind, gracious, loyal, humble, genuine, has an amazing work ethic and is a man of deep integrity and faith.

Born in Henderson, Nevada, (suburb of Las Vegas), Bailey’s parents split when he was 2. Residing in a small apartment with his sister and mom, Bailey enjoyed going to work with his mom and spending time at the Rec Center and at his grandparents’ home in nearby Boulder City.

A move to Sedona in 2004 found the 8-year-old at West Sedona School exploring sports. A gifted, natural athlete, he played baseball and soccer. By junior high, those had given way to track, basketball and football (Bailey’s a bit of a local Sedona Red Rock High School football legend – but he’d be embarrassed if he knew I told you that).

Bailey says football held a deep attraction because his dad loved it so much and wanted Bailey to play. His favorite coach, Ken Selle, created an offense that maximized Bailey’s talent and speed at wide receiver gaining him the attention of college scouts.

School was always a tremendous struggle for Bailey. He needed a hands-on learning experience, but the classroom is oriented for success for kids who like to sit still and hear lectures.

His senior year he began dating my daughter, who stepped in to help him pursue academic success. Along the way he found relational success. During college he married her, had a son (Carter), and has another on the way.

“Micheala is everything. She keeps me grounded. I’m nothing without her," said Ehrlich.

Arizona Christian University (ACU) came calling with scholarship offers. Bailey played football for them four years and earned a political science degree with an emphasis in criminal justice. His wife worked full time and helped him with school by editing papers, teaching him better grammar, and keeping him motivated.

The greatest success he experienced at the university was making the football All Academic Team his sophomore year (he also carried mostly A’s and B’s his final 2 years).

Ehrlich is grateful his ACU coaches taught him, “Football is what you do, not who you are. Your identity is not in football, it’s in Christ.”

Bailey says his faith affects everything, every area of his life. His junior year, “When Carter was born, it was scary at first. But it made me want to be a better person, a better example.”

It caused him to reassess his values and faith. He began showing up for classes and game-film sessions 20 minutes early. He was motivated to be a better example and a better man.

“It caused me to strive to finish well," he said.

His degree is the first in his family. Micheala has been his rock and his No. 1 fan. His mom is a huge supporter and reminds him he can do anything. His dad has had some struggles and Bailey continues to cheer for him and expect the best. ACU football taught Bailey there are bigger things in life than football – like family and God.

Bailey is currently staying home with Carter as they make up for lost time. He will return to the workplace later this year when Micheala takes time away from work to be home with their new baby.

Jim Cunningham, Jr. is a pastor, husband, father, lover of people, friend, neighbor, counselor, teacher, book collector, and jack-of-all-trades. Meet him here each month to become acquainted with yet another Village resident.