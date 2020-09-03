Village Rotary members reach out to community

August was a month of accomplishments for the Rotary Club of Sedona Village members. Focused on achieving community service goals, the members made a diﬀerence in health care and education.



The Aug. 21 Rotary/Vitalant Village Blood Drive was on schedule for a record breaking number of donors. Unfortunately, some technical diﬃculties cut the event short. Sixty-seven donors (double the number of last year) participated in the life saving drive held at Big Park Community School. “We are delighted that so many neighbors helped support the critical need for blood during the pandemic” said event chair Heather Hermen.

“Another focal point of the Village club is education, and we love to support Sedona Village educational opportunities like the Sedona Village Learning Center,” said Damian Bruno, chair of the Club’s Charitable Fund.

Bruno and other Village Rotarians recently presented a $2,500 check from the Rotary District to Joanna McPherson. The Village Rotary Charitable Fund had committed an additional $2,500 for student scholarships now doubled by this donation. For more information about the Sedona Village Learning Center, please contact at: https://sedonavillage.org/

The club’s mission: Where neighbors, friends and problem solvers share ideas, join leaders, and take action to create beneﬁcial change within our local and worldwide communities. Members gather via zoom twice monthly for club meetings. Visitors are welcome to join the zoom meetings by emailing president@sedonavillagerotary.org for the zoom link.