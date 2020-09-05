OFFERS
Obituary: David L. Christensen Sr. 1938-2020

David L. Christensen Sr.

David L. Christensen Sr.

Originally Published: September 5, 2020 8:06 a.m.

David L. Christensen Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in Camp Verde on September 1, 2020. David was born April 8, 1938 in Murray, Utah to Wilford and Arla Christensen.

Dave served in the United States Navy for 4 years and served in the United States Army National Guard for 6 years. Dave moved to Arizona in 1973 and made Camp Verde his home. Dave made numerous friends while working for the Camp Verde Post Office where he retired in 2004.

Dave never met someone he didn’t like and he had a wonderful sense of adventure. Dave loved exploring the outdoors, playing golf and collecting antiques. He spent countless hours with friends exploring the countryside metal detecting in hopes to find old war artifacts or hidden gems.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Wilford and Arla Christensen. He is survived by his brother, Chris (Georgia) Christensen; sister, Patti Merrill; son, David Christensen Jr.; daughter, Lisa (Daniel) Elliott; four grandchildren, Damien, Josef, Brady and Alyssa and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Camp Verde Calvary Chapel Church on Wednesday September 9, 2020.

There will be a viewing at 9 a.m. with services beginning at 10 a.m.

Internment will be at the Clear Creek Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

