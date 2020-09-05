OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Sept. 05
Weather  95.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Roberta Marie Dicker 1937-2020

Roberta Marie Dicker

Roberta Marie Dicker

Originally Published: September 5, 2020 8:04 a.m.

Roberta Marie Dicker, 83, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away August 16, 2020 in Cottonwood. She was born February 27, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Willard and Lucille (Bartels) Plante.

She married her husband of 44 years, William Dicker, who preceded her in death.

Roberta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She spent the majority of her life as a caregiver to the elderly and disabled.

She volunteered at the House of Ruth, St. Vincent de Paul and many years with the Lions Club. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and the Immaculate Conception Parish.

She was part of the parish’s Martha’s Circle, which provided hospitality to church events and funeral receptions. She also assisted Ministry Praise.

Roberta is survived by children, William E. Dicker (wife Suellen), Cynthia M. Bazel, David L. Dicker (wife Patricia), Charles R. (and wife Julie) and Michael W. (wife Barbara); 9 grandchildren, three step grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Rita Sidman and sister-in-law, Frances Plante.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband and son, Gregory J.; brother, Howard Plante and brothers-in-law, John Sidman and William Lawser and sister-in-law, Margaret Lawser.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 No. Bill Gray Rd., Cottonwood at 11 a.m.

There will be another Memorial Mass and burial will be held on October 3, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Christ the King Catholic Church in Wonder Lake in Illinois.

Donations in Roberta’s memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul or to the Immaculate Conception Building Fund, both at 700 N. Bill Gray Rd., Cottonwood, AZ 86326

An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Doris Scott 1929-2020
Obituary: Joan Marie Schrambling 1953-2019
Darlene Thompson 1926 - 2010
Concert to Feed the Hungry
Vonnie L. Bloodgood 1928 - 2010

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News