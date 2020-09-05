VOCA committee: Patels’ Hilton violates ‘two-story clause’

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK – In the Village of Oak Creek Association’s August newsletter, VOCA President Gwen Hanna detailed some of the latest developments in the multi-year effort by a Flagstaff couple to get approval to build a Hilton hotel.

Chandrika and Jack Patel requested, and were granted, a zoning change last year in order to build a two-story, 154-room Hilton Hotel on the southeast corner of State Route 179 and Jacks Canyon Road in the Village of Oak Creek.

Despite very little vocal support for the project from the public, as well as only a 6-3 approval recommendation by the Big Park Planning and Zoning Committee and a unanimous recommendation of rejection by the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved the zoning change, 5-0, in November 2019.

Meetings and hearings have been a challenge in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has included restrictions on large gatherings. On Aug. 6, the Patels’ plans went before VOCA’s Architectural Review & Restrictions Committee, with the two-story nature of the hotel being one of the main items of discussion.

The AARC unanimously determined that the project needed a variance to the Pine Creek II “no two-story” clause within VOCA, which is a homeowner’s association.

“They unanimously denied the approval of this project — based on this variance,” Hanna said in the newsletter.

The have the right to appeal, first to ARRC, then secondly to VOCA’s Board of Directors. If the Patels exercise their right to appeal, Hanna said, there will be meetings scheduled for further deliberation on the project.

Hanna said the Patels are very likely to appeal before an upcoming deadline.

VOCA’s committee has very little scope of authority, Hanna explained, after recapping the appearance, traffic and use of resources concerns members have expressed to her, committee members and the county.

“Since it is the county’s authority to make decisions about the commercial use of that space, those bullet points and themes are for the county to take into consideration, but it is not within the scope or authority of VOCA’s governing documents,” Hanna said. “Therefore, we do not have the power to deny the building of a hotel on the basis of the above. The only scope of authority that ARRC and/or the (VOCA) board has in this matter is specifically related to the provisions stated in VOCA’s Master Declaration, and CC&R’s for Pine Creek II, Tract B.”

VOCA has the authority to decide whether we approve or deny a request on the basis of compliance to those governing documents.

“In certain cases, the property owner will request a variance, which is also within the scope of ARRC and/or the Board to approve or deny,” she said.

Hanna said VOCA voiced its collective concerns and opposition to the re-zoning last year.

“At that time, VOCA expressed that we represented the sentiment of the majority of the VOCA membership, and therefore, not in favor of re-zoning,” Hanna said. “Irrespective of the community opposition, the county authorities made their decision to allow for the rezoning of that property from residential to commercial.”

Two main height requirements from the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission, which voted 10-0 a year ago to recommend a zone change, to the Board of Supervisors, to C2-1. If built as a hotel, a building on the site shall be a maximum height of 34 feet, measured from the natural grade, including the parapets, and the maximum height for the elevator, stairwells and shade structure shall be 44 feet.

If built for non-hotel use, the maximum building height shall be 30 feet.

Once plans were submitted in mid-July of this year, to be were reviewed by each member of ARRC, and were added as an agenda item to the regularly scheduled Aug. 6 ARRC, Hanna said, VOCA began receiving the same numerous emails, telephone calls and voicemails voicing opposition to the project it had received in 2019.

Hanna said VOCA members shouldn’t rely on discussion forums to get word of upcoming meetings, but to check the AARC and board agenda pages of the association’s website, vocaonline.com. Meetings are open to all members, though there are occasional executive sessions.

She said a small number of members requested copies of VOCA legal counsel’s opinions, related to the Patels’ property, but those must remain within the chain of attorney-client privilege.

District 3 Yavapai County Supervisor Randy Garrison said the county would have no involvement in any of the approvals sought from VOCA. In his experience, homeowners associations sometimes have to take applicants to court in order to protect their own rules.