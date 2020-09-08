OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Sept. 09
Weather  75.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Man jailed in traffic death of police commander
Report: Camp Verde suspect likely was impaired

Jason H. Engel

Jason H. Engel

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: September 8, 2020 12:27 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — A Camp Verde man was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center after a Monday-afternoon wreck that claimed the life of an off-duty Cottonwood police commander.

Jason H. Engel, 41, was booked on a charge of manslaughter, with additional felony and misdemeanor charges, including criminal damage and endangerment, pending. Impairment is suspected, an Arizona Department of Public Safety report states, and toxicology reports are pending.

According to the report, first responders were called to a stretch of West State Route 89A in Cottonwood at Willard Street at about 2:40 p.m. Monday. DPS said Engel was driving a sport utility vehicle southbound on State Route 89A, drove left of the center of the roadway and struck a motorcyclist head-on within the northbound lanes of State Route 89A.

The motorcycle driver, Jody Makuch, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the report states.

The report can be viewed here.

Makuch, 49, was a commander and a 20-year veteran of the Cottonwood Police Department and was off-duty at the time of the collision.

DPS is conducting the collision and criminal investigation at the request of Cottonwood police.

Engel is being held on a $5,000 paper bond.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

DPS investigates pair of Verde Valley crashes
Cottonwood police commander killed in vehicle-motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in Cottonwood wreck
Two CV residents killed, one injured in wreck<br><i>Marshal's deputy, corrections officer die</i>
Driver in fatal wreck arrested
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News