Man jailed in traffic death of police commander
Report: Camp Verde suspect likely was impaired
COTTONWOOD — A Camp Verde man was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center after a Monday-afternoon wreck that claimed the life of an off-duty Cottonwood police commander.
Jason H. Engel, 41, was booked on a charge of manslaughter, with additional felony and misdemeanor charges, including criminal damage and endangerment, pending. Impairment is suspected, an Arizona Department of Public Safety report states, and toxicology reports are pending.
According to the report, first responders were called to a stretch of West State Route 89A in Cottonwood at Willard Street at about 2:40 p.m. Monday. DPS said Engel was driving a sport utility vehicle southbound on State Route 89A, drove left of the center of the roadway and struck a motorcyclist head-on within the northbound lanes of State Route 89A.
The motorcycle driver, Jody Makuch, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the report states.
The report can be viewed here.
Makuch, 49, was a commander and a 20-year veteran of the Cottonwood Police Department and was off-duty at the time of the collision.
DPS is conducting the collision and criminal investigation at the request of Cottonwood police.
Engel is being held on a $5,000 paper bond.
- Cottonwood police commander killed in vehicle-motorcycle crash
- Man jailed in traffic death of police commander
- Woman stole dogs and phone from motel room, police say
- Man charged with felonies after alleged Walmart label-switching
- 1,091 new COVID cases, 65 deaths, in Arizona in past day
- Three Mingus teachers accused of consolidation election violation
- Sedona Women celebrate ‘20 Years of Making a Difference’
- Police: Man jailed for breaking doors, windows of bank
- Former Jerome hospital, history up for sale
- Suspect from March robbery arrested on shoplifting charge
- Commentary: Yavapai County needs to put brakes on Verde Connect
- County lawyer cleared to litigate against Cottonwood-area property owner in court
- Cottonwood police commander killed in vehicle-motorcycle crash
- Cottonwood traffic stop leads to drug, weapons charges
- County agrees to settlement in Sedona spiritual center lawsuit
- PANT investigation results in four arrests on meth, heroin charges
- Police: Man broke into home and sexually assaulted, tried to suffocate woman
- Verde Village man reported missing
- Man jailed in traffic death of police commander
- Woman dies after medical emergency near Sedona trailhead
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: