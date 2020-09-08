Verde Independent & Bugle experiencing technical difficulties, Wednesday paper will not be delivered

The Verde Independent & Bugle is currently experiencing technical difficulties caused by its servers and some computer work stations being offline.

The system outage is impacting our ability to service subscriber accounts, process payments and other vital operations.

The Verde Independent & Bugle website, verdenews.com, is fully operational and unaffected by the system outage.

Customers with urgent issues wishing to contact the Verde Independent & Bugle can call our main phone line at 928-634-2241, but our staff may not be able to access information to fully assist you.

WEDNESDAY NEWSPAPER WILL NOT BE DELIVERED

This is a significant business system outage that has impacted our ability to print the newspaper. The Wednesday print edition will not be delivered as scheduled, but all Wednesday news stories, opinions and features will be posted on dCourier.com.

Print subscribers who have not yet activated their free digital subscriptions can do so online at VerdeFree.com.

We apologize for this inconvenience. Technicians are working on the issue but no estimated resolution time can be determined at this time.