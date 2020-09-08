OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Sept. 09
Weather  75.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Verde Independent & Bugle experiencing technical difficulties, Wednesday paper will not be delivered

Originally Published: September 8, 2020 1:38 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, September 8, 2020 3:39 PM

The Verde Independent & Bugle is currently experiencing technical difficulties caused by its servers and some computer work stations being offline.

The system outage is impacting our ability to service subscriber accounts, process payments and other vital operations.

The Verde Independent & Bugle website, verdenews.com, is fully operational and unaffected by the system outage.

Customers with urgent issues wishing to contact the Verde Independent & Bugle can call our main phone line at 928-634-2241, but our staff may not be able to access information to fully assist you.

WEDNESDAY NEWSPAPER WILL NOT BE DELIVERED

This is a significant business system outage that has impacted our ability to print the newspaper. The Wednesday print edition will not be delivered as scheduled, but all Wednesday news stories, opinions and features will be posted on dCourier.com.

Print subscribers who have not yet activated their free digital subscriptions can do so online at VerdeFree.com.

We apologize for this inconvenience. Technicians are working on the issue but no estimated resolution time can be determined at this time.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

We’re here to answer your VerdeNews.com website access questions
Get your morning newspaper
Free digital news account for Independent and Bugle print subscribers
Verde Independent/Bugle to go to twice-weekly publication schedule in March
Verde Independent/Camp Verde Bugle converting news website to subscription-based access May 20
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News