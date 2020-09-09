More than 70 percent of Camp Verde students attending school in-person

CAMP VERDE - Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Camp Verde Unified is only short about 4% from its 1,650 student headcount at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

At 1,577 students currently enrolled, Camp Verde Superintendent Danny Howe told the district's governing board Tuesday that online attendance numbers can be a little tricky.

"Keeping track of who's checking in, who's doing the work," Howe said. "It's hard to figure which kids are present."

About 73% of the district's students, 1152, are attending class face-to-face, with about 425 students attending school online.

"When we first started, I gave you some initial numbers ... 53% of our students back in person," Howe told the board Tuesday. "Slowly and steadily, kids are coming back into the school to be in person. Everyone has been amazing.

"I'm very pleased to say this has been going very well, extremely well," Howe said. "We came back in person on Aug. 17. I'm proud of the fact that our community wanted school back open. It was not unanimous by the board, but personally I think we made the right choice."