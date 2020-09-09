More than 70 percent of Camp Verde students attending school in-person
CAMP VERDE - Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Camp Verde Unified is only short about 4% from its 1,650 student headcount at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
At 1,577 students currently enrolled, Camp Verde Superintendent Danny Howe told the district's governing board Tuesday that online attendance numbers can be a little tricky.
"Keeping track of who's checking in, who's doing the work," Howe said. "It's hard to figure which kids are present."
About 73% of the district's students, 1152, are attending class face-to-face, with about 425 students attending school online.
"When we first started, I gave you some initial numbers ... 53% of our students back in person," Howe told the board Tuesday. "Slowly and steadily, kids are coming back into the school to be in person. Everyone has been amazing.
"I'm very pleased to say this has been going very well, extremely well," Howe said. "We came back in person on Aug. 17. I'm proud of the fact that our community wanted school back open. It was not unanimous by the board, but personally I think we made the right choice."
- Cottonwood police commander killed in vehicle-motorcycle crash
- Man jailed in traffic death of police commander
- 1,091 new COVID cases, 65 deaths, in Arizona in past day
- Suspect from March robbery arrested on shoplifting charge
- Three Mingus teachers accused of consolidation election violation
- VOCA committee: Patels’ Hilton violates ‘two-story clause’
- Woman stole dogs and phone from motel room, police say
- Verde Valley schools make plans to reopen campuses
- Man charged with felonies after alleged Walmart label-switching
- Jerome police K9 living out last days like a trooper
- Cottonwood police commander killed in vehicle-motorcycle crash
- Commentary: Yavapai County needs to put brakes on Verde Connect
- County lawyer cleared to litigate against Cottonwood-area property owner in court
- Man jailed in traffic death of police commander
- Cottonwood traffic stop leads to drug, weapons charges
- County agrees to settlement in Sedona spiritual center lawsuit
- PANT investigation results in four arrests on meth, heroin charges
- Police: Man broke into home and sexually assaulted, tried to suffocate woman
- Verde Village man reported missing
- Woman dies after medical emergency near Sedona trailhead
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: