Virtual Verde River Runoff begins Saturday, runs through Sept. 20

With gatherings of 50 or more still prohibited, the Friends of the Verde River have decided to turn one of their most anticipated annual events into a race-on-your-own fundraiser.

Boaters will be given the chance to hit the water individually and contribute to a charity effort.

The in-person event hasn’t been held since 2018; water levels were too high to hold it in 2019, and this year, the spring event was moved to Sept. 12 before it was converted into an online race.

The Virtual Verde River Runoff will take place over an eight-day span, Friday, Sept. 12, through Sunday, Sept. 20.

Rather than a large group getting into and out of the Verde River, gathering in person, river rafters and boaters can get into the water at any time on those days.

All registrants can track their route, mileage, and time on the free smartphone application called Strava.

There will be two categories. The competitive category costs $50 to enter. The 10-mile race will be from White Bridge to Beasley Flats.

The non-competitive race costs $25 to enter and is between one and 10 miles. It can be covered on any body of water around the world. Registrants will show proof of time, route and mileage using the Strava app.

The waiver that registrants are asked to approve includes the provision that all participants must wear a personal flotation device, or PFD. Moorcroft also said it’s important for everyone on the water continue to follow CDC guidelines wherever possible, including social distancing.

The money will go into a general fund for the multitude of conservation causes Friends of the Verde River support.

To learn more, go to this link.