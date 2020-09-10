OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Sept. 10
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Virtual Verde River Runoff begins Saturday, runs through Sept. 20
Still time to register for event

The Virtual Verde River Runoff will take place over an eight-day span, Sept. 12-20. Rather than a large group getting into and out of the Verde River, gathering in person, river rafters and boaters can get into the water at any time on those days. File photo

The Virtual Verde River Runoff will take place over an eight-day span, Sept. 12-20. Rather than a large group getting into and out of the Verde River, gathering in person, river rafters and boaters can get into the water at any time on those days. File photo

Staff report
Originally Published: September 10, 2020 2:50 p.m.

With gatherings of 50 or more still prohibited, the Friends of the Verde River have decided to turn one of their most anticipated annual events into a race-on-your-own fundraiser.

Boaters will be given the chance to hit the water individually and contribute to a charity effort.

The in-person event hasn’t been held since 2018; water levels were too high to hold it in 2019, and this year, the spring event was moved to Sept. 12 before it was converted into an online race.

The Virtual Verde River Runoff will take place over an eight-day span, Friday, Sept. 12, through Sunday, Sept. 20.

Rather than a large group getting into and out of the Verde River, gathering in person, river rafters and boaters can get into the water at any time on those days.

All registrants can track their route, mileage, and time on the free smartphone application called Strava.

There will be two categories. The competitive category costs $50 to enter. The 10-mile race will be from White Bridge to Beasley Flats.

The non-competitive race costs $25 to enter and is between one and 10 miles. It can be covered on any body of water around the world. Registrants will show proof of time, route and mileage using the Strava app.

The waiver that registrants are asked to approve includes the provision that all participants must wear a personal flotation device, or PFD. Moorcroft also said it’s important for everyone on the water continue to follow CDC guidelines wherever possible, including social distancing.

The money will go into a general fund for the multitude of conservation causes Friends of the Verde River support.

To learn more, go to this link.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Verde River Runoff will be an online event this year
Verde River Runoff will be an online event this year
Only 200 spaces left for Verde River Runoff
Friends of the Verde River presents Verde River Runoff March 17
‘Extreme flows’ force cancelation of this year’s Verde River Runoff
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News