OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Sept. 11
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Consolidation proponents show no commitment to maintaining, improving fine arts

Originally Published: September 11, 2020 12:35 p.m.

Editor:

Something they don’t tell you about having kids is that you will come to love many of their friends as if they were ALSO yours.  

Because of my kids’ involvement in the music and theater programs at MUHS, today I have a huge happy extended family that I hadn’t even met yet five or six years ago.  

The ATORT theater kids are like any high school team; they laugh, they argue, they bleed, and my golly do they ever work hard! You wouldn’t believe how many home runs and touchdowns I’ve seen on the MUHS stage (and OK, the occasional fumble too).

But because of that shared experience - the curtain calls as well as the tears of frustration - the kids become a family, and they bring that family home with them. We are all enriched long after the footlights fade.  

My biggest concern about consolidation is that the music and theater programs will become imperiled. This has been the case so many times when multiple districts combine.

I’ve been tracking the news, and reading the online opinions, and from those sources, I can’t see any commitment to maintaining (or improving!) the arts-music-theater programs.  

These programs are gifts to the students and to the community, not financial burdens.   They are about young people creating song and story; making commitments, rewarding themselves through success, favoring the community with the performance, and, most importantly, finding kindred family they never knew they had.

  For my oldest son, the MUHS theater spotlight carried him straight into the arms of his best friend ever; they literally met on the Mingus stage, and today are five months married.  

The wedding party was made up almost entirely of former cast-mates. It’s about family.  

Brad Miller,  Clarkdale

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Commentary: Need for consolidation amplified in pandemic era
Commentary: Consolidation provides best outcome for all students
Commentary: How is consolidation better for all students?
Q&A: Lauren Thagard, algebra teacher, Student Council advisor, Mingus Union High School, Cottonwood
Theater a positive influence on Mingus Union thespians
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News