Letter: Consolidation proponents show no commitment to maintaining, improving fine arts

Editor:

Something they don’t tell you about having kids is that you will come to love many of their friends as if they were ALSO yours.

Because of my kids’ involvement in the music and theater programs at MUHS, today I have a huge happy extended family that I hadn’t even met yet five or six years ago.

The ATORT theater kids are like any high school team; they laugh, they argue, they bleed, and my golly do they ever work hard! You wouldn’t believe how many home runs and touchdowns I’ve seen on the MUHS stage (and OK, the occasional fumble too).

But because of that shared experience - the curtain calls as well as the tears of frustration - the kids become a family, and they bring that family home with them. We are all enriched long after the footlights fade.

My biggest concern about consolidation is that the music and theater programs will become imperiled. This has been the case so many times when multiple districts combine.

I’ve been tracking the news, and reading the online opinions, and from those sources, I can’t see any commitment to maintaining (or improving!) the arts-music-theater programs.

These programs are gifts to the students and to the community, not financial burdens. They are about young people creating song and story; making commitments, rewarding themselves through success, favoring the community with the performance, and, most importantly, finding kindred family they never knew they had.

For my oldest son, the MUHS theater spotlight carried him straight into the arms of his best friend ever; they literally met on the Mingus stage, and today are five months married.

The wedding party was made up almost entirely of former cast-mates. It’s about family.

Brad Miller, Clarkdale