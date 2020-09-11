Letter: 'RedForEd' support occurs when it is 'Not in my backyard'

Editor:

I have been closely following the debate over whether to consolidate the Cottonwood - Oak Creek and Mingus Union School Districts.

It has come to my attention that there is a vocal contingent from the high school who oppose consolidation for fear that it may freeze their salaries.

There is evidence that the savings from reducing redundant administrative costs could be funneled back into the classroom including teacher salaries.

Due to different salary scales, those dollars may initially go to the COCSD teachers to bring them in line with the Mingus teacher salary schedule.

It has recently come to my attention that there is a vocal group of teachers in the Clarkdale-Jerome School District who also oppose consolidation. The surprising reason why, is that it may freeze Mingus teacher salaries.

I am puzzled how this fits in with the recent “#RedforED” movement of teachers banding together for better pay for teachers. The savings from consolidation could go into teachers’ pockets.

I guess maybe RedforED support occurs when it is “Not in my backyard.”

Jason Finger, Cottonwood