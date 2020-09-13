Cottonwood Council to approve annual community grants Tuesday

A full agenda for Tuesday's Cottonwood City Council meeting is set to inlclude the city's annual funding of outside community agencies.

The meeting, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Cottonwood Clubhouse, 805 N. Main St. in Old Town Cottonwood, is where the council will review a staff plan to distribute $100,000 as part of the city’s Outside Agency funding program, for Fiscal 2021.

A notice of intent to receive funding proposals was published in the Verde Independent, posted on the City's Facebook page and the City website.

Proposed recipients were chosen using a scoring system, according to City Manager Ron Corbin.

There were more than $320,000 in funding requests from 16 organizations this year for the city's $100,000 in grant money. It was not immediately clear if the two recipients of fund last year were among this year's applicants.

Here is the breakdown of staff-proposed funding. At the bottom of this story is a chart that shows how much each 2020 awardee will be receiving this year.

• $7,850 to Verde Valley Cyclists

• $14,150 to Manzanita Outreach

• $7,000 to Verde Valley Wine Consortium

• $4,000 to Verde Valley Wheel Fun

• $10,000 to Old Town Mission

• $10,000 to Steps to Recovery

• $3,500 to the Old Town Association

• $5,000 to Science Vortex of Verde Valley

• $3,500 to Friends of the Verde River

• $35,000 to Verde Valley Senior Center

Also on Tuesday's agenda is a proposed reduction of the speed limit on Main Street, through Old Town, to 15 mph. With new diagonal parking spaces, Interim City Engineer and Police Chief Steve Gesell are proposing the change.

The proposed limit would affect Main Street from Willard to Cactus streets. The current limit is 25 mph.

Another item on the agenda is the first reading of an ordinance that will incorporate 16 amendments created by the Arizona Department of Revenue's Municipal Tax Code Commission.

The Council will hear the second and final reading of an ordinance that will create several changes to its nuisance abatement policies and procedures.

The consent agenda includes a $76,000 contract for rehabilitation of Lift Station 4, located on the corner of Mingus Avenue and Brian Mickelson Parkway. The money will come from the wastewater fund.

The Verde Valley Homeless Coalition is seeking a waiver on a requirement for an automatic fire sprinkler system in the building it's leasing. The waiver would allow the Coaltiion to operate a 20-bed overnight shelter year-round, as opposed to only when it's 35 degrees outdoors or colder, using CARES Act funding.

COTTONWOOD OUTSIDE AGENCY COMMUNITY GRANT FUNDING

Organization / 2019 amount / Proposed 2020 amount

Verde Valley Cyclists / $0 / $7,850

Manzanita Outreach $9,500 / $14,150

Verde Valley Wine Consortium / $8,500 / $7,000

Verde Valley Wheel Fun / $0 / $4,000

Old Town Mission / $10,000 / $10,000

Steps to Recovery / $9,500 / $10,000

Old Town Association / $5,000 / $3,500

Science Vortex of Verde Valley / $0 / $5,000

Friends of the Verde River / $0 / $3,500

Verde Valley Senior Center / $45,000 / $35,000

Chain Reaction / $2,500 / $0

Verde Valley Homeless Coalition / $10,000 / $0