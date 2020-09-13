Funeral for Cmdr. Makuch set for Friday, Sept. 18

COTTONWOOD — Due to the large amount of public interest, the Cottonwood Police Department released information, over the weekend, about a funeral service one of its own longtime officers.

Commander Jody Makuch’s funeral service is set for Friday, Sept. 18, 2 p.m., at Verde Community Church, 102 S. Willard Street, Cottonwood.

The service is open to the public, according to the department's Facebook page.

Precautions will be taken for social distancing, but everyone is requested to wear a mask.

Cottonwood Police Department staff are working on a plan to live-stream the funeral for those who cannot make it or may have a compromised immune system.

The departmnent said it will provide updates as the date approaches.

Makuch was killed Monday, Sept. 7, while riding his motorcycle off-duty in Cottonwood. According to an Arizona Department of Public Safety report, Makuch's motorcycle was hit head-on by an SUV that was on the wrong side of a major street, and a Camp Verde man has been charged with manslaughter in the collision.

For information, contact Sgt. Monica Kuhlt at mkuhlt@cottonwoodaz.gov or 928-340-2113.