Arizona shows steady decline in COVID-19 cases

All major indicators show Arizona is winning every major battle in the war against COVID-19.

Through Sept. 13, Arizona’s average daily deaths this month have fallen to levels not seen since April.

The average number of cases this month are close to levels not seen since May.

The state’s positive-test ratio for coronavirus now stands at 11% for all testing that began in January.

Finally, intensive care unit bed capacity in Arizona hospitals currently stands at 79%.

The Monday morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows just 213 new positive tests in the past 24 hours with zero deaths reported in the past day. Cumulatively, ADHS has documented 208,725 positive tests and 5,322 deaths.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-So far in September, Arizona has had 5,864 cases and 257 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 451 cases each day

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period. July 15 was the last time the state reported 3,000 cases in a single day. July 21 was the last day 2,000 cases was reported. Sept. 3 was the last time the state reported 1,000 cases in a single day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Monday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 3,801 of the state’s 5,322 deaths. There have been 835 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 137,589. That is followed by:

-Pima County has 22,511 cases.

-Yuma County, 12,415 cases.

-Pinal County, 10,187 cases.

-Navajo County, 5,694 cases.

-Mohave County, 3,792 cases

-Coconino County, 3,553 cases.

-Apache County, 3,386 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 1.57 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 11%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (101,489), with 305 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 23,685 times with 3,802 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County

Verde Valley and Yavapai County information will be updated later this morning when that data becomes available.

Hospital Reports

Verde Valley Medical Center information will be updated later this morning when that data becomes available.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 6.54 million Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 194,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and as many as 150 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are an estimated 29 million cases worldwide, with 925,000 deaths and 19.6 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case