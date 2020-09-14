OFFERS
Mon, Sept. 14
Weather  81.0°
Obituary: Byron Joseph Johnson 1967-2012

Byron Joseph Johnson

Byron Joseph Johnson

Originally Published: September 14, 2020 10:03 a.m.

On Wednesday, Sept. 2. 2020, Byron Joseph Johnson, a loving son, brother, father and friend passed away at the age of 52.

Byron was born Nov. 12, 1967, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Ella Mathews and Joseph Johnson.

Shortly after high school, Byron joined the Navy and served for four years.

During his marriage to Amy Armend he had two daughters, Brittany and Hayle, which were his heart and soul. He then moved to Arizona where he worked in constructions and made many friends.

Byron loved life and enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking and visiting with family and friends. Byron was known for his big heart, infectious smile and his compassionate and loving spirit. He will be sorely missed by those who had the priviledge and honor of knowing him.

Byron is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Johnson, and brothers, Darwin and Jayon Johnson. He is survived by his mother, Ella Johnson, and brother, Charles Johnson.

Services were held Sept. 12, 2020, at Calvary Chapel on Main Street in Camp Verde, Arizona. Condolences may be conveyed at buehlerfuneralhom.com.

Information provided by survivors.

