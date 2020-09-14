OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Sept. 14
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Louis David Zellner Sr. 1930-2020

Louis David Zellner, Sr.

Louis David Zellner, Sr.

Originally Published: September 14, 2020 9:59 a.m.

Louis David Zellner (Dave) Sr., 90, passed away on September 7, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Dave was born in Young, Arizona, April 20, 1930, to Daniel Garrett Zellner and Elizabeth Sara Jane Foster Zellner. He was preceded in death by his 8 siblings.

Dave worked road construction and was a member of the Operator Engineers Local Number 428. He also spent many years in the logging industry and a Log Truck Driver, where he loved being in the mountains among the trees and wildlife. In 1965, he and his wife were owners of Zellner Liquor and Grocery and Feed and Seed on Main Street in Camp Verde; where he met many cherished friends and spent many an hour telling his many stories and sharing in good times.

Dave was the father of three children, Louis David (Zeke) Zellner Jr., Linda Gail Myers and Dan Everett Zellner. He was Granddad to 8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Dave loved hunting and fishing and camping in the mountains surrounding Camp Verde.

Dave will be laid to rest with a private service at Clear Creek Cemetery in Camp Verde. Buehler Funeral Home has caringly assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be conveyed at buehlerfuneralhom.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Jerry 'Leonard' Zellner 1935 - 2007
Obituary: David L. Christensen Sr. 1938-2020
Obituary: Robert Louis Blevins, 1930-2020
Obituary: Billy L. Teague, 1930-2019
Richard Louis Murdock 1939 - 2011

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News