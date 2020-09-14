Obituary: Louis David Zellner Sr. 1930-2020

Louis David Zellner (Dave) Sr., 90, passed away on September 7, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Dave was born in Young, Arizona, April 20, 1930, to Daniel Garrett Zellner and Elizabeth Sara Jane Foster Zellner. He was preceded in death by his 8 siblings.

Dave worked road construction and was a member of the Operator Engineers Local Number 428. He also spent many years in the logging industry and a Log Truck Driver, where he loved being in the mountains among the trees and wildlife. In 1965, he and his wife were owners of Zellner Liquor and Grocery and Feed and Seed on Main Street in Camp Verde; where he met many cherished friends and spent many an hour telling his many stories and sharing in good times.

Dave was the father of three children, Louis David (Zeke) Zellner Jr., Linda Gail Myers and Dan Everett Zellner. He was Granddad to 8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Dave loved hunting and fishing and camping in the mountains surrounding Camp Verde.

Dave will be laid to rest with a private service at Clear Creek Cemetery in Camp Verde. Buehler Funeral Home has caringly assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be conveyed at buehlerfuneralhom.com.

Information provided by survivors.