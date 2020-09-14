Obituary: Robert M. Mayhugh Jr. 1930-2020

Robert M. Mayhugh Jr., 89 of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on June 21, 2020. He was born on December 7, 1930 to Robert M. Mayhugh Sr and Claudia Mayhugh in Eagle, Arkansas.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Cosette and son, Robert.

Memorial Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Road in Cottonwood, on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00am.

