In partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness Sedona, Verde Valley Mental Health Coalition and the I Am Worthy Project, Emerson Theater Collaborative presents The i’Mpossible Project: Kicking My Blue Genes in the Butt, written and performed by Joshua Rivedal.

Show dates are Sept. 24-26. All shows are at 7 p.m. The live show will be presented at the newly opened Sedona Arts Academy at The Collective Sedona in the Village of Oak Creek.

It will also be live-streamed for those who prefer to attend online.

The three-part i’Mpossible Project, produced by Camilla Ross, is a program aimed at middle, high school and college students that combines live theater with suicide prevention information.

The first component is a one-man show by Josh Rivedal. His live Broadway-style play Kicking My Blue Genes in the Butt includes 15 characters and seven songs and is both comedic and poignant.

Mr. Rivedal discusses the tragic suicides of both his father and grandfather in a primal piece of live storytelling that creates an emotional connection with the audience and conveys the powerful message that suicide is preventable.

Next, Mr. Rivedal provides an educational session where he discusses the signs and symptoms of depression and suicide. His aim is to teach audience members how to help themselves or a friend if depressed or suicidal.

He explores ways to live mentally well, and reviews resources of help for students and others who may be experiencing or witnessing the symptoms of depression or suicidal warning signs.

Finally, there will be a live Q&A between Mr. Rivedal and the audience on the importance of mental health and suicide prevention. Representatives of NAMI Sedona and the Verde Valley Mental Health Coalition will moderate the after-show discussion.

Mr. Rivedal is the author of two books – The i’Mpossible Project: Reengaging with Life, Creating a New You and his memoir The Gospel According to Josh. Copies may be purchased at the Sedona Arts Academy performances with socially distanced book signings available.

Online his books are available at bit.ly/iMpossible and bit.ly/JoshMemoir, respectively. A portion of all sales will be donated to ETC.

Live performances will be at The Sedona Arts Academy in The Collective Sedona, 7000 SR 179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, in-person performances will be limited to 35 attendees.

The shows will be live-streamed so audience members can also watch from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Tickets are $20 per person and are available at bit.ly/kmbj2020. Streaming tickets are $15 for an individual and $25 for a family. For more information, visit go2etc.org or call Camilla Ross at 860-705-9711.