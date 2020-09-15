Great Art on Screen: ‘Secret Impressionists’ premieres Sept. 22

Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with “Secret Impressionists.” The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time.

“Secret Impressionists” reveals the story of the art revolution sparked by the Impressionist movement, along with an unveiling of 50 previously unseen works by Impressionist masters Manet, Caillebotte, Renoir, Monet, Cézanne, Signac, Sisley and Morisot. These hidden treasures, loaned from some of the most important private collections, are now on display for the first time in Rome’s Palazzo Bonaparte, in an exhibition of the same title.

Audiences will be taken on a fascinating journey through the most captivating and intriguing artistic movement which created some of the most beloved works of art in the world, depicting the late nineteenth-century film stills of Paris, alluring portraits of women, and splendidly vibrant light-infused masterpiece works.

The Great Art on Screen Series is generously sponsored by Goldenstein Gallery.

“Secret Impressionists” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.

Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.