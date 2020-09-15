Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Blackbird’ premiere Sept. 18-24

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of “Blackbird” showing Sept. 18-24 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Blackbird” — a crowd-pleasing drama by Roger Mitchell — features an award-winning, all-star ensemble cast including Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska, Lindsay Duncan and Sam Neill.

In a remake of an acclaimed Dutch film, a mother summons her family home for one final reunion before she ends her battle with a terminal illness on her own dignified terms. There is laughter, there are tears, and there will be happy audiences who like a good tearjerker.

Lily (Susan Sarandon) and Paul (Sam Neil) summon their loved ones to their beach house for one final gathering after Lily decides to end her long battle with ALS on her own terms.

The couple is planning a loving weekend complete with holiday traditions, but the mood becomes strained when unresolved issues surface between Lily and her daughters Jennifer (Kate Winslet) and Anna (Mia Wasikowska).

Joining the collective farewell are Lily’s son-in-law (Rainn Wilson), her lifelong friend (Lindsay Duncan), daughter’s partner (Bex Taylor-Klaus) and grandson (Anson Boon).

Her story is ultimately one of hope, love and a celebration of life.

“Blackbird” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Sept. 18-24. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18, 19 and 20; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 23 and 24.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.