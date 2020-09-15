Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Hope Gap’ premiere Sept. 18-24

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Hope Gap” showing Sept. 18-24 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

A together-forever couple (Annette Bening and Bill Nighy) unpack the many complications of splitting up, in Oscar-nominated writer-director William Nicholson’s razor-sharp drama “Hope Gap”.

Featuring brilliant performances from Bill Nighy and four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, this exquisite drama will resonate with anyone who has ever navigated the choppy waters of long-term love.

Grace (Bening) and Edward (Nighy) have been married for 29 years.

To celebrate the occasion, they’ve invited their London-based son Jamie (Josh O’Connor) to visit them at their home on the Sussex coast, where the picturesque cliffs of Hope Gap look out onto the open sea.

Communication between the couple is at a nadir, however, with Grace nagging Edward about his lack of enthusiasm and Edward, who has long felt inadequate in his marriage, responding by turning inward — and harboring secrets. Edward is leaving Grace for another woman, a decision that will result in ongoing turmoil for everyone involved.

Unraveled and feeling displaced in her small seaside town, Grace ultimately regains her footing and discovers a new, powerful voice.

A veteran of literature, film, and television, Nicholson received Oscar screenwriting nominations for “Shadowlands” and “Gladiator,” but nothing in his august body of work quite prepares you for the wit and wisdom woven into each scene of “Hope Gap”: no one is entirely innocent and nothing, after three decades of coupledom, is simple.

“Hope Gap” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Sept. 18-24. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18, 19 and 20; and 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 23 and 24.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.