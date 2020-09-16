Arizona positive-test ratio for COVID-19 dips below 11%

September’s daily average for COVID-19 cases and deaths jumped slightly following Wednesday’s report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The same report shows the state’s positive test ratio has now dipped below 11%. Intensive care unit bed capacity in Arizona hospitals has dropped to 78%.

ADHS Wednesday reported 695 new positive test results and 27 deaths in the past 24 hours. Since testing began in January, ADHS has documented 209,907 positive tests and 5,371 deaths.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-So far in September, Arizona has had 7,023 cases and 306 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 468 cases each day

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period. July 15 was the last time the state reported 3,000 cases in a single day. July 21 was the last day 2,000 cases was reported. Sept. 3 was the last time the state reported 1,000 cases in a single day.

Yavapai County Community Health Services reports three new Sedona-Verde Valley case in the past 24 hours. Verde Valley Medical Center currently has two COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Wednesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 3,833 of the state’s 5,371 deaths. There have been 845 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 138,151. That is followed by:

-Pima County has 22,887 cases.

-Yuma County, 12,440 cases.

-Pinal County, 10,232 cases.

-Navajo County, 5,718 cases.

-Mohave County, 3,811 cases

-Coconino County, 3,624 cases.

-Apache County, 3,410 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 1.6 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 10.9%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (101,959), with 307 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 23,803 times with 3,833 deaths.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services reports three new Sedona-Verde Valley cases in the past 24 hours. Throughout the county, there have been 2,428 positive test results with 80 deaths and 1,153 patients having recovered from coronavirus.

YCCHS reports 722 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-277 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-155 in Camp Verde.

-105 in Sedona.

-65 in Clarkdale.

-51 in Rimrock.

-36 in the Village of Oak Creek.

-32 in Cornville.

-One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 39,448 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 93.8% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 1,387-1,040 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

Hospital Reports

Wednesday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported two COVID-positive patients admitted with five tests pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 49 patients with four in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported seven positive tests with nine results pending. FMC has admitted 195 patients; 35 of those patients are in critical care.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 6.61 million Wednesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 196,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and as many as 150 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are an estimated 29.6 million cases worldwide, with 936,000 deaths and 20.1 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case