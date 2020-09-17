Commander Makuch funeral to be live-streamed on three platforms
COTTONWOOD – Thursday, the Cottonwood Police Department released more information about Friday’s funeral services for Commander Jody Makuch.
The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Verde Community Church, 102 S. Willard St., Cottonwood. Face masks are required and the church will have social distancing measures in place.
Police officers are encouraged to wear their uniforms. The family has requested a police-themed ceremony in respect to Commander Makuch’s lengthy public safety career.
Makuch’s career included 20 years of service for the City of Cottonwood.
A Cottonwood Police Department news releases advises, “First responders and family members will park in the back parking lot of Verde Community Church accessed off of South Candy Lane. We anticipate significant attendance. Once the Verde Community Church has reached its capacity attendees are encouraged to watch the services live-streamed at Journey Church located at 750 E. Mingus Avenue or Verde Valley Christian Church located at 406 S. 6th Street in Cottonwood.”
Those with underlying health concerns or those that cannot attend may opt to watch online as the service will be live-streamed and recorded.
Commander Jody Makuch’s funeral service will be live-streamed on:
-Verde Valley TV at https://youtu.be/Ow85tWQbX5M;
-Cottonwood Arizona Police Department Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CottonwoodPD/posts/2412058919096763;
-City of Cottonwood Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CityOfCottonwoodAZ/posts/3341510332552514.
