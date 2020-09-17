County recorder reminds voters of important election-cycle dates

PRESCOTT – Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman has issued some important election season reminders to voters.

All registered voters are eligible to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.

To be eligible to vote, you must register or update your voter information by Monday, Oct. 5. Visit the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office at 1015 Fair St. Rm 228, Prescott or 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood to register in person.

The offices are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You may also change your voter information online. Visit servicearizona.com by Monday, Oct. 5, 11:59 p.m.

Election materials that are sent by mail cannot be forwarded. If you have changes to your residential or mailing address, call the Recorder’s Office at 928-771-3248 or visit servicearizona.com by Oct. 5 to update your registration.

These changes might include no longer having a post office box, living on a rural route, or receiving your mail at a location other than your residence.

Ballots will be mailed to voters requesting “Automatic Ballot-by-Mail” on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Be sure to sign your affidavit envelope in your original handwriting.

Voters may vote early, in person, or submit a replacement ballot beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7. This will take place at one of the two Recorder’s Offices, weekdays, through Friday, Oct. 30. Proper identification is required.

The last day to request an early ballot be mailed to you is Friday, Oct. 23.

Visit my.arizona.vote to request a one-time early ballot or call 928-771-3248.

Instead of sending in your complete ballot by mail, there are 13 official drop boxes located throughout the county. This saves the county 60 cents per ballot in taxpayer funds. Six of those boxes are in the Verde Valley.

Visit yavapai.us/GOVOTE for locations.

Do not mail your ballot back after Tuesday, Oct. 27. Late ballots will not be tabulated.

At vote centers on Nov. 3, you will need to present proper identification. Visit yavapai.us/GoVote for vote center locations and identification requirements.

Voters who needing special accommodations should call 928-771-3248 or e-mail us at web.voter.registration@yavapai.us.

IMPORTANT DATES

• Last day to register/update info to vote: Monday, Oct. 5

• First day to vote early in-person: Wednesday, Oct. 7

• Automatic ballots-by-mail, mailed out: Wednesday, Oct. 7

• Last day to request and be mailed a ballot: Friday, Oct. 23

• Last day to mail ballots back through USPS to arrive on time: Tuesday, Oct. 27

• Last day to vote early, in person: Friday, Oct. 30

• Election Day — vote centers are open, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3