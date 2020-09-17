COVID-19: Arizona sees 1,753 new cases, 38 deaths, in past day

The Thursday morning report from Arizona Department of Health Services shows the first 1,000-plus day for positive COVID-19 tests since Sept. 3.

The Thursday ADHS report shows 1,753 new positive tests in the past 24 hours, combined with 38 deaths.

Since testing began in January, ADHS has documented 211,660 positive tests and 5,409 deaths.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-So far in September, Arizona has had 8,776 cases and 344 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 548 cases each day

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period. July 15 was the last time the state reported 3,000 cases in a single day. July 21 was the last day 2,000 cases was reported.

Yavapai County Community Health Services reports one new Sedona-Verde Valley case in the past 24 hours. Verde Valley Medical Center currently has two COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Thursday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 3,852 of the state’s 5,409 deaths. There have been 855 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 139,051. That is followed by:

-Pima County has 23,563 cases.

-Yuma County, 12,472 cases.

-Pinal County, 10,263 cases.

-Navajo County, 5,733 cases.

-Mohave County, 3,817 cases

-Coconino County, 3,644 cases.

-Apache County, 3,417 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 1.63 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 10.8%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (102,749), with 310 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 23,885 times with 3,852 deaths.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services reports one new Sedona-Verde Valley case in the past 24 hours. Throughout the county, there have been 2,437 positive test results with 80 deaths and 1,153 patients having recovered from coronavirus.

YCCHS reports 723 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-277 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-155 in Camp Verde.

-105 in Sedona.

-65 in Clarkdale.

-51 in Rimrock.

-36 in the Village of Oak Creek.

-33 in Cornville.

-One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 39,699 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 93.8% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 1,391-1,045 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

Hospital Reports

Wednesday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported two COVID-positive patients admitted with five tests pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 58 patients with five in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported seven positive tests with 12 results pending. FMC has admitted 191 patients; 37 of those patients are in critical care.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 6.65 million Thursday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 197,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and as many as 150 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are an estimated 29.9 million cases worldwide, with 942,000 deaths and 20.4 million recoveries.

