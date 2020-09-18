Arizona reports 1,000+ new COVID-19 cases for second straight day

After not having 1,000 or more COVID-19 cases in a single day since Sept. 3, Arizona has now eclipsed the 1,000 single-day caseload for two consecutive days.

The Friday morning report from Arizona Department of Health Services shows 1,281 new cases, with 42 deaths, in the past 24 hours.

The state’s overall positive test ratio since COVID-19 data collection began in January currently stands at 10.8%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity currently stands at 80%.

Since testing began in January, ADHS has documented 212,942 positive tests and 5,451 deaths.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-So far in September, Arizona has had 10,057 cases and 386 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 591 cases each day

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period. July 15 was the last time the state reported 3,000 cases in a single day. July 21 was the last day 2,000 cases was reported.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Friday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 3,884 of the state’s 5,451 deaths. There have been 860 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Yavapai County Community Health Services reports one new Sedona-Verde Valley case in the past 24 hours. Verde Valley Medical Center currently has one COVID-19 patient admitted to the hospital.

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 139,245. That is followed by:

-Pima County has 24,313 cases.

-Yuma County, 12,498 cases.

-Pinal County, 10,337 cases.

-Navajo County, 5,740 cases.

-Mohave County, 3,886 cases

-Coconino County, 3,738 cases.

-Apache County, 3,440 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 1.639 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 10.8%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (103,278), with 311 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 24,009 times with 3,884 deaths.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services reports one new Sedona-Verde Valley case in the past 24 hours. Throughout the county, there have been 2,451 positive test results with 80 deaths and 1,153 patients having recovered from coronavirus.

YCCHS reports 722 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-278 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-155 in Camp Verde.

-105 in Sedona.

-65 in Clarkdale.

-51 in Rimrock.

-35 in the Village of Oak Creek.

-32 in Cornville.

-One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 40,009 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 93.9% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 1,051-1,400 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

Hospital Reports

Friday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported one COVID-positive patient admitted with one test pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 59 patients with seven in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported eight positive tests with 16 results pending. FMC has admitted 190 patients; 37 of those patients are in critical care.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 6.7 million Friday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 198,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and as many as 150 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are an estimated 30.2 million cases worldwide, with 947,000 deaths and 20.7 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case