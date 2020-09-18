YCSO targets Cornville Road for traffic enforcement

CORNVILLE — Utilizing grant funding from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, a Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy conducted traffic enforcement along a stretch of Cornville Road outside of the Cornville community on Wednesday, Sept. 16,

According to a Sept. 17 Sheriff’s Office statement, there have been several serious collisions along this section of roadway over the past few months.

Over a three-hour time span during the morning commute, the deputy completed five traffic stops, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Each driver received a speeding citation. Of the five citations written, the highest cited speed was 76 MPH, with an average speed violation more than 18 MPH faster than the posted speed limit.

The target patrol area covered a section of Cornville Road with a 50 MPH speed limit.



While returning to Prescott, the deputy observed a vehicle driving 90 MPH while it was passing another vehicle on Highway 169.

According to the news release, the driver of the violator vehicle was passing westbound traffic and nearly caused a collision with eastbound traffic during her passing maneuver.

The driver was issued a criminal speed citation for exceeding 86 MPH, the news release stated. The section of road has also been the scene of several serious and sometimes fatal collisions.

The focused traffic enforcement was in conjunction with the Verde Valley Task Force, which enforces speeding violations in high traffic and high complaint areas around the Verde Valley.

During some enforcement operations, the task force will include the Department of Public Safety, Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, as well as Cottonwood and Sedona police departments.