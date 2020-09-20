Evan M. Hirschelman 1974-2020

Evan M. Hirschelman passed away on Friday September 4th, 2020 in Clarkdale, Arizona. Evan was born on September 10, 1974 in Van Nuys, California. He was employed by Miracles Happen Non-Profit in Cottonwood for many years.



He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Green;, parents, Greg and Dale Hirschelman; sister, Lisa Lewis; brother, Jimmy Hirschelman and three granddaughters and many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind many friends in Arizona, California and Nevada.



Information provided by survivors.