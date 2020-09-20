OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Sept. 20
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Evan M. Hirschelman 1974-2020

Originally Published: September 20, 2020 8:28 a.m.

Evan M. Hirschelman passed away on Friday September 4th, 2020 in Clarkdale, Arizona. Evan was born on September 10, 1974 in Van Nuys, California. He was employed by Miracles Happen Non-Profit in Cottonwood for many years.

He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Green;, parents, Greg and Dale Hirschelman; sister, Lisa Lewis; brother, Jimmy Hirschelman and three granddaughters and many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind many friends in Arizona, California and Nevada.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and leave a message for the family. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes of Prescott Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Peter W. Gardner, 1939-2020
Betty J. Manley 1932 - 2010
Obituary: Carl Bradley Sartwell
Obituary: Dave Cech 1936 - 2020
Obituary: Virgil Langley 1937-2020
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News